Michael Bisping reveals what he thinks is the worst UFC fight of all time

DOMMA said: Bisping thinks Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza, was the most boring UFC ever. I agree; that's why I made this thread. There have a bunch of boring UFC fights, any worse than Rose and Carla? Click to expand...

Really, really, chronically boring fights are often very samey, with just nothing at all happening.Rose vs Esparza bizarrely seemed to get a pass at the time, but I think a lot of that reaction from fans also comes from the fact Dana didn't throw them under the bus - largely because he wasn't even watching.It was TERRIBLE. Truly AWFUL. Pat Barry should have been kicked out of the arena that night.