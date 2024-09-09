Michael Bisping reveals what he thinks is the worst UFC fight of all time

It was so bad that even the biggest UFC hype man, Dana White, was watching boxing during itBisping thinks Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza, was the most boring UFC ever. I agree; that's why I made this thread. There have a bunch of boring UFC fights, any worse than Rose and Carla?
Nah it had a flying knee knockdown and a whole musical live performance from Anderson. Some capura too or whatever it's called.Anderson Silva vs Demian Maia was another fight that was awful and in contention for most boring...ever.
Lewis vs. Ngannou deserve an honorable mention; especially considering all the hype pre-fight