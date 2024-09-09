Michael Bisping reveals what he thinks is the worst UFC fight of all time

Bisping thinks Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza, was the most boring UFC ever. I agree; that's why I made this thread. There have a bunch of boring UFC fights, any worse than Rose and Carla?
 
It was so bad that even the biggest UFC hype man, Dana White, was watching boxing during it

0_Dana-White.jpeg
 
Anderson Silva vs Demian Maia was another fight that was awful and in contention for most boring...ever.
 
The sad and comedic belt delivered from the Gift of Gane "fight".
 
Lewis vs. Ngannou deserve an honorable mention; especially considering all the hype pre-fight
 
Nah it had a flying knee knockdown and a whole musical live performance from Anderson. Some capura too or whatever it's called.
 
Really, really, chronically boring fights are often very samey, with just nothing at all happening.

Rose vs Esparza bizarrely seemed to get a pass at the time, but I think a lot of that reaction from fans also comes from the fact Dana didn't throw them under the bus - largely because he wasn't even watching.

It was TERRIBLE. Truly AWFUL. Pat Barry should have been kicked out of the arena that night.
 
T-Wood vs Wonderboy 2 and Maia were some of the fights I remember thinking to myself were the most uneventful I had ever seen.
 
See I don't think that one can be considered since that fight could have ended literally any second. Enough tension to not feel boring atleast.
 
