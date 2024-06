MIA where the Toasty random thoughts thread be at yo?

TeTe said: The chat thread (that is stickied) is an off topic random thoughts thread. Click to expand...

ah ok, that would explain a why my little bunny icon now shows up on that thread, I thought you were just using my popularity to try to promote sherdog and get more advertising dollars in.See I think you missed the really important bits in the title that said that that was my thread and not one to be shared with other people. I completely understand you're under tremendous pressure and doing the best you can so no harm no foul fair play and thanks for putting it back solo for meI'll compile a list of other people to ban shortly, thanks for your helpyeah ban @Osculater , the last post above proves he has nothing left, like tony ferguson, sometimes the greats just lose it quickly and need to be put out to pasture for their own good and to protect them from taking further damage.