Metric system vs imperial! which one is better for MMA?

Would you go for the extremely boring metric system where fighters can be the length of 1,8287 instead of 1,8288 like me and thus turned into a midget!
And Joe Rogan would never show up for the measurements at all. Or would you go for the more mystic imperial system!
Where every one can come together and talk about their height in feet!
Even Joe Rogan! And endless fun threads about everything that madness brings us!
Let's make it a poll!
 
I think we should use MMA-specific system to describe MMA

For example, Alex Pereira has the power of 0.85 H bombs, the chin of 3 Michael Bispings, and the height of 0.4 giant Nate Diaz
 
I was not prepared for that to make sense.
But it did! You might be on to something!
Maybe you should start some bitcoin crowdfund thingy I have been hearing about!
 
I like the Imperial system because it's my goddamn right as an American to be backwards as fuck! TAKE YOUR HEALTHCARE AND CHILD LABOUR LAWS AND GIT THE FUCK OUT O HUR!
 
As an American, I prefer to measure length in football fields and a fighter's weight in washing machines.

Using these metrics, Jon Jones is 0.0211 football fields tall, and has a reach of 0.023399999.

And using 150lb as the standard for a washing machine, Jon Jones weighed in at 1.65333 for his last fight.

While these numbers may seem confusing at first, the small figures to work with, as well as relevance to common daily items and measurements, should make it easy for the average viewer to adapt.
 
American system.
 
I'm a PhD in MMA measurements.

My thesis covered the topic of "Shane Carwin height-cutting phenomenon". I used the metric system for my analysis.
 
smkrry78tk451.png
 
we already measure greatness by hairlines and sexiness by how blunt someone's elbows are. punching power has been measured by Ford escorts for several years now.
 
