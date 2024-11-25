Metal (core, possibly) band that sounds like Bruce

When I was younger, my friend introduced me to alot of metal bands. One was "Blood Has Been Shed" which had Howard Jones from Killswitch Engage as the lead singer. There was another band, and I'm pretty sure they had 4 words in their title, but the lead singer always reminded me of Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden. It was kinda high pitched like his. It's been driving me crazy and my friend and I lost touch years ago so I can't ask him. Anybody have any clue who I'm talking about? Thanks in advance!
 
