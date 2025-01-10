



CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg said on the Joe Rogan podcast today that the Biden Administration aggressively tried to censor the truth on their social media platforms. When Zuckerberg resisted the Biden administration retaliated with investigations. This is not a surprise to most Republicans, but this is also something democrats have said was 100% not happening. This is what democrats do though, they lie and gaslight and then slink away when the truth comes out. They supported an authoritarian regime who sought to silence and jail their opposition through any means possible in an attempt to maintain power. Luckily there were enough people smart enough to see through their bullshit and the democrats were absolutely smashed in the last election. Unfortunately though, there were people still stupid enough to vote democrat in this election. We still have a long way to go.