Social Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits Biden administration tried to forcibly censor to truth on social media platforms

CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg said on the Joe Rogan podcast today that the Biden Administration aggressively tried to censor the truth on their social media platforms. When Zuckerberg resisted the Biden administration retaliated with investigations. This is not a surprise to most Republicans, but this is also something democrats have said was 100% not happening. This is what democrats do though, they lie and gaslight and then slink away when the truth comes out. They supported an authoritarian regime who sought to silence and jail their opposition through any means possible in an attempt to maintain power. Luckily there were enough people smart enough to see through their bullshit and the democrats were absolutely smashed in the last election. Unfortunately though, there were people still stupid enough to vote democrat in this election. We still have a long way to go.
 
He admits it, on camera in front of millions of people, and the lefttards on here will still deny it. Going so far as to reveal that Biden specifically weaponized the justice system to go after them. The very thing they claimed Trump would do.
 
Now now, I've been told by at least a dozen liberals on this very forum that all the Biden administration was doing was calling them up to let them know that they had some ToS violations on their site. It was merely just a suggestion and a great suggestion at that because it saved millions of lives and kept the horse paste swallowers from killing themselves and their grandmas.
 
Well it's not too late for Biden to pardon Mayorkas.
 
Old news. Dorsey did the same thing on Twitter.

Now the tide has shifted and it's all of a sudden "wrong" according to the left.
 
