Merab's performance truly inspired me!

Rdude92
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,793
- Reaction score
- 1,463
For those of you who said Merab outwrestled Umar, its not entirely true.
Merab never control much on the ground.
He just shoots & shoots. Takedown attempts every 10 seconds.
Merab's performance inspires me. Guy has weak striking, all he has are takedown attempts & a tireless engine!
See im a judoka..And if you know anything about judo, youll understand that Georgia's judo are elite level. They have a very unique style compared to japanese/korean judo and always dominated on the world stage.
Wow. I need to go to Georgia to level up my game.
Merab never control much on the ground.
He just shoots & shoots. Takedown attempts every 10 seconds.
Merab's performance inspires me. Guy has weak striking, all he has are takedown attempts & a tireless engine!
See im a judoka..And if you know anything about judo, youll understand that Georgia's judo are elite level. They have a very unique style compared to japanese/korean judo and always dominated on the world stage.
Wow. I need to go to Georgia to level up my game.