Merab's performance truly inspired me!

For those of you who said Merab outwrestled Umar, its not entirely true.



Merab never control much on the ground.



He just shoots & shoots. Takedown attempts every 10 seconds.



Merab's performance inspires me. Guy has weak striking, all he has are takedown attempts & a tireless engine!



See im a judoka..And if you know anything about judo, youll understand that Georgia's judo are elite level. They have a very unique style compared to japanese/korean judo and always dominated on the world stage.



Wow. I need to go to Georgia to level up my game.