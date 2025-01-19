  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Merab's performance truly inspired me!

For those of you who said Merab outwrestled Umar, its not entirely true.

Merab never control much on the ground.

He just shoots & shoots. Takedown attempts every 10 seconds.

Merab's performance inspires me. Guy has weak striking, all he has are takedown attempts & a tireless engine!

See im a judoka..And if you know anything about judo, youll understand that Georgia's judo are elite level. They have a very unique style compared to japanese/korean judo and always dominated on the world stage.

Wow. I need to go to Georgia to level up my game.
 
Merab was not even at his best coming into this fight against a Full Camp Khabib trained undefeated prime Umar

Stitches and staph on his leg and less than 6 weeks to train and cut weight

Healthy Full Camp Merab easily 50-44 Umar
 
I wasn’t a fan of Merab until today. However, that said, his showboating is going to cost him someday, just like Silva vs. Weidman.

If you must showboat after getting your hand raised, fine.

But doing it during the fight is foolish and immature.

It’s not very becoming of a champion.
 
Hell yesh. I might even try to get 500 steps in tomorrow. Cardio is king!
 
I wasn’t a fan of Merab until today. However, that said, his showboating is going to cost him someday, just like Silva vs. Weidman.

If you must showboat after getting your hand raised, fine.

But doing it during the fight is foolish and immature.

It’s not very becoming of a champion.
I thought it was cool as shit.
 
Merab was not even at his best coming into this fight against a Full Camp Khabib trained undefeated prime Umar

Stitches and staph on his leg and less than 6 weeks to train and cut weight

Healthy Full Camp Merab easily 50-44 Umar
Umar broke his hand in round 1 and had a fractured arm going in to the fight which was discussed like a month ago. Merab beats umar regardless but to act like it's a 50-44 in any world is wrong, Merab struggled to take down or strike with umar in round 1 and 2
 
Calm down. Umar broke his hand in the first round.
Breaking your handing in the first round is absolutely directly going to affect the outcome of the fight.

Affects literally every aspect of the grappling and striking exchanges.

2 handed Umar was sonning Merab in the first round even rocked him, but that punch may have been the one to do it.
 
Breaking your handing in the first round is absolutely directly going to affect the outcome of the fight.

Affects literally every aspect of the grappling and striking exchanges.

2 handed Umar was sonning Merab in the first round even rocked him, but that punch may have been the one to do it.
Yep
 
