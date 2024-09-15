Merabs antics- kissing Sean’s neck etc

Vampire life
Yeah kissing the back of Sean’s neck, yelling screaming and pointing a Sean’s coach, Welsh instead of fighting - Dean told him to knock it off.
He had Sean on his back and when the camera came by, he stops fighting and starts grinning and mugging for the camera - laughing while he’s fighting and pointing to Sean’s corner and talking with his own corner while in side control
There was a lot more nonsense but kissing Seans neck while he had him in a gullotine was beyond cringe and kinda Ghey imo
