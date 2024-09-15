Merabs antics- kissing Sean’s neck etc

Yeah kissing the back of Sean’s neck, yelling screaming and pointing a Sean’s coach, Welsh instead of fighting - Dean told him to knock it off.
He had Sean on his back and when the camera came by, he stops fighting and starts grinning and mugging for the camera - laughing while he’s fighting and pointing to Sean’s corner and talking with his own corner while in side control

There was a lot more nonsense but kissing Seans neck while he had him in a gullotine was beyond cringe and kinda Ghey imo
 
He should've tried to knock him out instead

I accept silliness like that if the guy is in the midst of inflicting serious damage on a guy. Not just controlling him and dragging the fight out..


giphy.gif
 
We all know O'Malley has kissed and been kissed by lots of guys at this point. And done a lot more with them than that too.

Not that there's anything wrong with that of course...;)
 
TBH I was actually rooting for Merab to start humping O'Malley from behind. It would've been the funniest thing to ever happen in the octagon. For one thing, what was the dude with the rainbow hair gonna do, complain and out himself as a massive hypocrite?
 
