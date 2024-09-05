Merab: Small man with big heart living his best life and making mistakes along the way

Merab is a crazy little sonofabitch. Top notch troll posts, life of the party, always a smile on his face, clever and cunning, and yet a dumbass at times, and even called "next level stupid" by his boss.
Is "The Machine" really the best nickname for this guy? Is he going to make it into the octagon on Sept.14? Is he O'Malley finally going to get his jacket back?
He's been called a goblin (as an insult) but maybe it kinda fits his personality in an endearing way. A fun UFC character but I think O'Malley is gonna sharp shoot him the lil' bastard.


Screen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.17.51 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.09.12 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.13.54 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.17.13 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.24.23 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.27.02 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.11.32 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-09-05 at 3.42.40 PM.png
 
He looks like the male version of Caitlin Clark👹

Edit: Maybe he'll save the UFC from dying too🤣
 
In this picture we see Merab banging a ten.

2.5 X 4 =10
 
Merab is that dumb, lovable friend we've all had. You forgive all the ridiculous things they do and say because you know they're well-intentioned.
 
