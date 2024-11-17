  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Meniscus injury, can I come back from it

Koya

Koya

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
2,881
Reaction score
4,279
I have a meniscus injury (seriously. I had everything and this always evaded me. And now I've got it too) because of an accident. Long story short I was on my bike and a small truck hit me.

Did an MRI and the "internal meniscus" is damaged. Been told I need to do a second MRI because some problem with the first one I don't get exactly what. Anyway my knee hurts a lot since. It's been a month. I had a lot of knee problems but seriously this one is the worst of the worst.

I'm kind of bummed as I was getting back into jiu-jitsu despite the injuries and I planned to keep boxing which I've been doing since last year (I posted my smoker fights in the standup forum).

My goal was to have an MMA fight before I turn 40 (I'm 37).

I wanted to know if you guys had experience with meniscus injuries and if it ever heals ? I hope you don't have any experience of it yourself but maybe some of your training partners ? And you saw how it affected them ? Were they able to ever fight again after ?

I need hope. Feeling very down right now. Thanks.
 
There are different types of meniscus injuries, it depends on which one you have. Bucket handle tears usually require surgery. I had one but I was able to return to training after 4/5 months
 
