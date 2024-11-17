Meniscus injury, can I come back from it

I have a meniscus injury (seriously. I had everything and this always evaded me. And now I've got it too) because of an accident. Long story short I was on my bike and a small truck hit me.



Did an MRI and the "internal meniscus" is damaged. Been told I need to do a second MRI because some problem with the first one I don't get exactly what. Anyway my knee hurts a lot since. It's been a month. I had a lot of knee problems but seriously this one is the worst of the worst.



I'm kind of bummed as I was getting back into jiu-jitsu despite the injuries and I planned to keep boxing which I've been doing since last year (I posted my smoker fights in the standup forum).



My goal was to have an MMA fight before I turn 40 (I'm 37).



I wanted to know if you guys had experience with meniscus injuries and if it ever heals ? I hope you don't have any experience of it yourself but maybe some of your training partners ? And you saw how it affected them ? Were they able to ever fight again after ?



I need hope. Feeling very down right now. Thanks.