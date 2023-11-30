Men age better than women but women live longer than men. Can you explain it?

Seahawks Fan
There's a great paradox about male and females that's hard to make sense of.
1) Men tend to age better than women. If you look at the average 40 year old man, he will tend to look better than the average 40 year old woman.
2) Women live longer than men. All available statistics bare this out. Even when you narrow it down to race, nationality, culture, income etc. within every subcategory women on average live longer than men.
So how do you explain the great male-female paradox of men aging better than women but women living longer than men?
