Men age better than women but women live longer than men. Can you explain it?

There's a great paradox about male and females that's hard to make sense of.

1) Men tend to age better than women. If you look at the average 40 year old man, he will tend to look better than the average 40 year old woman.

2) Women live longer than men. All available statistics bare this out. Even when you narrow it down to race, nationality, culture, income etc. within every subcategory women on average live longer than men.

So how do you explain the great male-female paradox of men aging better than women but women living longer than men?
 
Men have thicker skin than women which is less prone to wrinkling.
 
Collagen levels in our skin and much higher muscle mass that allows us to retain our physical shape far longer.

We also tend to accumulate fat around our vital organs to a greater degree and tend to do stupid shit which may get us killed.

/shrugs
 
Well, females become practically asexual inbetweens in some cases after 40/45 based on genetics, diet, etc.
Males are still producing lovely juices and hormones till the end of their days even on a regressing level.

Males are also way more stressed and more affine to idiotic impulsive and risky behaviour and I love it!
That's why we die earlier on average.
 
Women look after themselves better. Men try to walk everything off and go see the doctor only when their head is about to fall off.

Plus they drink and do drugs heavier, and commit suicide more often. It makes total sense.
 
There seems to be a great correlation between life span and people who visit your lame parties. The majority didnt go but the ones that did lived 10 years less. Time to take accountably.
 
Ardaric said:
Men have thicker skin than women which is less prone to wrinkling.
There has to be more to it than that. Black women have thinner skin than white dudes probably but black women definitely age better
 
A lot of dudes say this but I don't find it true. It's always a guy who surprises me by looking old as fuck when in reality they aren't. Like this guy



Most women don't really tan out in the sun anymore like they did in the past. But a lot of men still work or do stuff outdoors and don't bother with sunscreen. Plus men are more likely to live stressful or unhealthy lifestyles with drug and alcohol addictions. That's going to have an impact on both your appearance and lifespan
 
GolovKing said:
There has to be more to it than that. Black women have thinner skin than white dudes probably but black women definitely age better
There is, most skin damage comes from the Sun. Melanin protects you from this. Men also generally have slightly more melanin than women of the same race.
 
1. Is your weird subjective opinion.
2. Is an actual statistic.
Completely unrelated.
 
Ardaric said:
There is, most skin damage comes from the Sun. Melanin protects you from this. Men also generally have slightly more melanin than women of the same race.
I've noticed though that indians don't really age well even though they have dark skin as well for some reason.
 
Contempt said:
and tend to do stupid shit which may get us killed.

/shrugs
Wetarmpits said:
and more affine to idiotic impulsive and risky behaviour and I love it!
That's why we die earlier on average.
This has to be the biggest factor. The average man and woman are both fat as hell with unhealthy lifestyles, but the dude has more accumulated injuries and physical degradation from doing more stupid shit throughout his lifetime, long after the woman is like fuck that I'm old and I'm staying home.
 
A person's attractiveness is closely linked to their sexual value. Men prioritize youthful looks because women's fertility has a time window. Men's fertility doesn't so women may still be attracted to men in their 40s, 50s, etc, assuming they took care of themselves. Of course older men may still be attracted to women that are closer to their age, but it's not going to hit the same as women that are still fertile. So it's not actually that women age in a worse way per se, in terms of wrinkles or whatnot, but that your brain subconsciously perceives the aging in a more negative light because it's looking at the situation through the filter of reproduction.
 
You being attracted to men isn't a paradox.
 
Contempt said:
Collagen levels in our skin and much higher muscle mass that allows us to retain our physical shape far longer.

We also tend to accumulate fat around our vital organs to a greater degree and tend to do stupid shit which may get us killed.

/shrugs
Basically this.
 
