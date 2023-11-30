Men age better than women but women live longer than men. Can you explain it?

A person's attractiveness is closely linked to their sexual value. Men prioritize youthful looks because women's fertility has a time window. Men's fertility doesn't so women may still be attracted to men in their 40s, 50s, etc, assuming they took care of themselves. Of course older men may still be attracted to women that are closer to their age, but it's not going to hit the same as women that are still fertile. So it's not actually that women age in a worse way per se, in terms of wrinkles or whatnot, but that your brain subconsciously perceives the aging in a more negative light because it's looking at the situation through the filter of reproduction.