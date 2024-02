Trump is getting portrayed as a potential president who will have unlimited power to do whatever he wants. Biden, on the other hand, is portrayed as a president who can only do so much to deliver on progressive policies because his hands are tied by Republicans in the house and the limits of executive power.



I've posed the question as to why should I vote for Biden if he doesn't have the power to deliver on more of his campaign promises, the Dems say Biden wants to deliver but he can't because he can't do much as president and that he plays by the rules, unlike Trump. Should Trump win, im assured, there will be no rules, laws or anybody in decision making power who can stop him.



If there are no checks and balances to stop Trump then why didnt he do all of the death camps, and firing squad execution of his opponents in his first term. In fact, if Trump is so powerful, then why does he need to be elected to do any of this if he commands such blink loyalty from powerful people.