Mechanical Quiz! Attempt only if you are a qualified Mechanical Engineer!

650lb Sumo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 9,073
- Reaction score
- 21,792
These mechanisms have paired names, ie X and Y. Can you name them? (Two marks for each)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
Can you name the item from its description or picture?
(6) Mixes fuel and air, to send the mixture into the engine cylinders
(7) Stores energy in the form of rotational momentum in an engine and dispenses it as necessary, smoothing the output
(8) The spiky things
(9)
(10) When a belt is twisted like this
(1) Ratchet and Pawl (the pawl is green) (For the first five questions: If you know one, but don't know which one it is you get ½. If you know one, and which one it is you get a mark. If you know both, but don't know which is which you get 1½.)
(2) Block and Tackle (the blocks are the pulleys)
(3) Mortar and Pestle (the pestle is the 'male' part)
(4) Rack and Pinion
(5) Cam and Follower
(6) Carburettor
(7) Flywheel. Automatic vehicles don't usually have them.
(8) Sprockets (cogwheels that engage with chains or similar)
(9) Gears (cogwheels that engage with cogwheels)
(10) Möbius Strip - used in (some) machine belts so they wear on both 'sides'
(2) Block and Tackle (the blocks are the pulleys)
(3) Mortar and Pestle (the pestle is the 'male' part)
(4) Rack and Pinion
(5) Cam and Follower
(6) Carburettor
(7) Flywheel. Automatic vehicles don't usually have them.
(8) Sprockets (cogwheels that engage with chains or similar)
(9) Gears (cogwheels that engage with cogwheels)
(10) Möbius Strip - used in (some) machine belts so they wear on both 'sides'
The pass mark is 8/15! How did you do?
Last edited: