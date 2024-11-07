Mechanical Quiz! Attempt only if you are a qualified Mechanical Engineer!

(1) Ratchet and Pawl (the pawl is green) (For the first five questions: If you know one, but don't know which one it is you get ½. If you know one, and which one it is you get a mark. If you know both, but don't know which is which you get 1½.)

(2) Block and Tackle (the blocks are the pulleys)

(3) Mortar and Pestle (the pestle is the 'male' part)

(4) Rack and Pinion

(5) Cam and Follower



(6) Carburettor

(7) Flywheel. Automatic vehicles don't usually have them.

(8) Sprockets (cogwheels that engage with chains or similar)

(9) Gears (cogwheels that engage with cogwheels)

(10) Möbius Strip - used in (some) machine belts so they wear on both 'sides'