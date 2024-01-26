TheToneZone
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 3, 2023
- Messages
- 76
- Reaction score
- 296
Hey guys,
I recently inherited two freezers. Each one is filled with 300 pounds of frozen restaurant quality chicken tenders. I did some back-of-the-envelope calculations, and I can get enough cooking oil to cook them all for under 100 dollars. If ate two pounds a day, that's gonna last me almost a year. These babies are close to 100% protein too. I've been wanting to get into meal prepping for a while now, and I think this is my chance. I'm excited to pull the trigger on this but I've never meal prepped before and this is my first rodeo. Any advice on how to move forward?
