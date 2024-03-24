Media Mcgregor Says Would Rather Fight Gorillas vs Bears "I Know A Little Fool That Fought Bears and He Went Running"

Khabib is just gonna forever be on his mind huh?

 
They are slower and stupid, yeah just like you Conor these days. Used to be a Gorilla now he's a bear.
 
All this big talk about fighting a bear or gorilla has to stop. The only real Ultimate challenge is Man-Bear-Pig!!
/end of thread.
 
Gladiator24 said:
He’s not wrong, Khabib ran away when the going got tough. Had to fight Conor at a time when he hadn’t fought in mma for years. If Khabib had fought him straight after the Eddie Alvarez fight, Conor would have won
Click to expand...
Remind me when the going got tough for Khabib.
 
Gladiator24 said:
He’s not wrong, Khabib ran away when the going got tough. Had to fight Conor at a time when he hadn’t fought in mma for years. If Khabib had fought him straight after the Eddie Alvarez fight, Conor would have won
Click to expand...
According to your chart, you're fucked up. You talk like a :eek::eek::eek: and you're shit's all retarded.
 
Conor has just become a parody of himself at this point.

nurmagomedov-mcgregor.jpg

11219932_web1_MMA-UFC229_100618cs_090.jpg

4196.jpg
 
