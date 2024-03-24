He’s not wrong, Khabib ran away when the going got tough. Had to fight Conor at a time when he hadn’t fought in mma for years. If Khabib had fought him straight after the Eddie Alvarez fight, Conor would have won
Has he though?Conrat has taken his other losses pretty well
Show me on the creepy doll where the bad man mauled you lol.Rent free n balls deep.
Cokenor is trying to drown out the nightmares of Teh Eagle mauling him, years later.
Khabib is just gonna forever be on his mind huh?
Conor couldn't box an egg in an egg boxing factory