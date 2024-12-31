Food & Drink McDonald's is having major orange juice problems and getting sued for it

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,440
Reaction score
7,765
ltDADSFf2bsD9oY7U9nvqCznkCTtZmL3Yugsdj_h9ak.jpg


McDonald’s is currently the subject of a class action lawsuit, whose claimants suggest that they were hit with an unnecessary surcharge for ordering orange juice with breakfast combos.

According to Top Class Actions, a law firm in Santa Monica, California, is representing clients who allege that the fast-food giant misleadingly advertises its breakfast combos with pictures of orange juice at a fixed price but then charges consumers extra for the juice. The plaintiffs argue that this practice breaches consumer protection laws by introducing a “hidden” surcharge, resulting in unforeseen expenses for customers.
The lawsuit aims to hold McDonald’s accountable for its pricing and advertising practices, seeking compensation for impacted customers and reforms in how the company displays its breakfast menu.

www.salon.com

McDonald's sued over alleged orange juice surcharge

"If I knew there was a surcharge for the orange juice, I wouldn't have ordered it every time"
www.salon.com www.salon.com
 
I wonder what hotel banquet hall that picture was taken in..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,482
Messages
56,716,820
Members
175,373
Latest member
pop

Share this page

Back
Top