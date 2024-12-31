McDonald's sued over alleged orange juice surcharge "If I knew there was a surcharge for the orange juice, I wouldn't have ordered it every time"

McDonald’s is currently the subject of a class action lawsuit, whose claimants suggest that they were hit with an unnecessary surcharge for ordering orange juice with breakfast combos.According to Top Class Actions, a law firm in Santa Monica, California, is representing clients who allege that the fast-food giant misleadingly advertises its breakfast combos with pictures of orange juice at a fixed price but then charges consumers extra for the juice. The plaintiffs argue that this practice breaches consumer protection laws by introducing a “hidden” surcharge, resulting in unforeseen expenses for customers.The lawsuit aims to hold McDonald’s accountable for its pricing and advertising practices, seeking compensation for impacted customers and reforms in how the company displays its breakfast menu.