Rumored Mayweather jr vs Victor Ortiz 2 in Mexico

StopDucking said:
The guy does what he enjoys, makes tons of money doing it, holds no belt hostage, forces no one to watch, takes nothing away from anyone, and some people still complain.

Why should he stop? Give me a convincing reason.
All good points.

I might be alone in this, but these exhibitions make me nostalgic for Floyd in his prime. It's a bummer to watch Floyd perform as a shell of his former self. I'm also perplexed as to why people keep paying for these events. I'd much rather see Floyd pump some actual resources into his promotion company and grow the sport. They used to put on my favorite ShoBox cards, and they haven't put on a card in years.
 
giphy.gif
 
StopDucking said:
The guy does what he enjoys, makes tons of money doing it, holds no belt hostage, forces no one to watch, takes nothing away from anyone, and some people still complain.

Why should he stop? Give me a convincing reason.
Do your arguments (the ones in the first phrase) work in any scenario?
Just curious!
 
i sometimes wonder whether these fights are a money laundering scheme to get dodgy cash into the system, nobody is buying these fights surely yet Floyd appears to be putting decent amounts of money through his accounts with them, all very suspicious
 
Xoleth said:
Do your arguments (the ones in the first phrase) work in any scenario?
Just curious!
If you weren’t a coward, you would give me one scenario where they don’t work and we could have a conversation but you probably went into hiding already so I don’t expect much.
 
This supports the he's broke & being held captive in Dubai rumors.

I dont care how much money an athlete makes
-Investing in whores, prostitutes, & strippers
-Paying a team of escorts to be your GF
-Huge team of yes men
-Multiple baby mamas
-Spending a large fortune on custom jewelry that cost more than a real-estate portfolio
-Spending a large fortune on designer clothes that cost 100-10000x more per piece
-Degenerate gambler that lives in Vegas
-Getting caught up in crypto scams

All that is more than enough to make anyone go broke. Don't forget Floyd had gone broke prior to his surge in popularity & owed the IRS money.
His wealth was always overstated & his "smart investments" generic talk always sounded comical.

Still not 100% convinced he's broke or desperate though. Could just be his typical jealousy when other boxers take over the world news cycle. Such as Ryan, Devin, Bud, Spence, Tank, AJ, Fury, Canelo & Francis.

Who knows though.
 
The fight we've all been waiting for. Will there be another "sucker punch" in the rematch? Tune in to find out.
 
i was told by some expert here once that floyd is a billionaire and it's impossible for him to ever go broke.

my position is still that before all is said and done, the guy will blow through all of his money. maybe not now, maybe not in 5 years... but it's coming.

for fuck's sake, one of his investments was a strip joint franchise.
 
