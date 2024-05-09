This supports the he's broke & being held captive in Dubai rumors.



I dont care how much money an athlete makes

-Investing in whores, prostitutes, & strippers

-Paying a team of escorts to be your GF

-Huge team of yes men

-Multiple baby mamas

-Spending a large fortune on custom jewelry that cost more than a real-estate portfolio

-Spending a large fortune on designer clothes that cost 100-10000x more per piece

-Degenerate gambler that lives in Vegas

-Getting caught up in crypto scams



All that is more than enough to make anyone go broke. Don't forget Floyd had gone broke prior to his surge in popularity & owed the IRS money.

His wealth was always overstated & his "smart investments" generic talk always sounded comical.



Still not 100% convinced he's broke or desperate though. Could just be his typical jealousy when other boxers take over the world news cycle. Such as Ryan, Devin, Bud, Spence, Tank, AJ, Fury, Canelo & Francis.



Who knows though.