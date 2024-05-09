The guy does what he enjoys, makes tons of money doing it, holds no belt hostage, forces no one to watch, takes nothing away from anyone, and some people still complain.JFC stop this nonsense Floyd.
Why should he stop? Give me a convincing reason.
As long as its not a pro fight for a legit belt, who cares?
i was told by some expert here once that floyd is a billionaire and it's impossible for him to ever go broke.This supports the he's broke & being held captive in Dubai rumors.
I dont care how much money an athlete makes
-Investing in whores, prostitutes, & strippers
-Paying a team of escorts to be your GF
-Huge team of yes men
-Multiple baby mamas
-Spending a large fortune on custom jewelry that cost more than a real-estate portfolio
-Spending a large fortune on designer clothes that cost 100-10000x more per piece
-Degenerate gambler that lives in Vegas
-Getting caught up in crypto scams
All that is more than enough to make anyone go broke. Don't forget Floyd had gone broke prior to his surge in popularity & owed the IRS money.
His wealth was always overstated & his "smart investments" generic talk always sounded comical.
Still not 100% convinced he's broke or desperate though. Could just be his typical jealousy when other boxers take over the world news cycle. Such as Ryan, Devin, Bud, Spence, Tank, AJ, Fury, Canelo & Francis.
Who knows though.
When I went to Vegas for SEMA last year, me & my uncles wanted to at least check out his club.
my position is still that before all is said and done, the guy will blow through all of his money. maybe not now, maybe not in 5 years... but it's coming.
for fuck's sake, one of his investments was a strip joint franchise.