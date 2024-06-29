  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Maycee Barber explains why she pulled out of UFC Denver main event with Rose

KOPPE

KOPPE

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 4, 2020
Messages
8,850
Reaction score
19,640


- I was hospitalized for many days following my last fight.
- Doctors at the time couldn’t find exactly what was going on
- I ended up also I developing pneumonia during that time
- I just couldn’t find any intensity needed to get ready for a 5-round fight
- my team recognized that I’m not just not physically even close to where I
need to be to safely enter a fight
- my gut and my hormones and there are many things physically not working properly in my body
- an Epstein-barr virus infection was found.
 
Injuries suck, but illness really sucks. I hope she can get healthy.
 
Honestly seems like a pretty weak excuse for someone who’s been vocal
And disrespectful towards rose in the past
 
Jinx_AA said:
Honestly seems like a pretty weak excuse for someone who’s been vocal
And disrespectful towards rose in the past
Click to expand...
Not really. She didn't say anything disrespectful. She just didn't really want this fight because Rose is ranked lower and a win doesn't do anything for her.
 
blaseblase said:
Not really. She didn't say anything disrespectful. She just didn't really want this fight because Rose is ranked lower and a win doesn't do anything for her.
Click to expand...
A win over Rose would be the biggest win on her MMA record by far.
 
legcramp said:
A win over Rose would be the biggest win on her MMA record by far.
Click to expand...
A win over a former champion a weigh class down would be a nice addition to the resume, sure. But it wouldn't change her status in the rankings or get her any closer to a title shot. She's already next in line after Fiorot. A win doesn't change her status while a loss would severely set her back.

What did beating Rose gain Manon Fiorot? Absolutely nothing. She still had to fight a number one contender fight to earn a title shot. Fighting down in the rankings generally doesn't help a fighter other unless we're talking about Conor McGregor or another superstar.
 
Epstein-Barr virus sounds serious but it’s pretty much nothing at all. It can lead to some more serious stuff like mono, but it doesn’t seem to be the case here. I wonder what’s really wrong with her…
 
