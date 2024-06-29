Maycee Barber explains why she pulled out of UFC Denver main event with Rose

KOPPE
- I was hospitalized for many days following my last fight.
- Doctors at the time couldn’t find exactly what was going on
- I ended up also I developing pneumonia during that time
- I just couldn’t find any intensity needed to get ready for a 5-round fight
- my team recognized that I’m not just not physically even close to where I
need to be to safely enter a fight
- my gut and my hormones and there are many things physically not working properly in my body
- an Epstein-barr virus infection was found.