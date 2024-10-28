Max looked skinny, weak, and lethargic

He has always been a lanky guy, but I think this fight was a huge mistake. He looked so much healthier and lively at 155 in the Gaethje fight. I think going back down once you move up is a bad idea. Even though he made the weight, I felt like he just didn't have what he had at 155. Not trying to diminish Topuria's victory because he is a badass, but I do think he got to fight Max after he sustained 30 fights in the UFC and about a dozen 5 round wars. Even though Max is "only" 32, he has similar mileage as a 38-39 year old with all his fights.

I thought Max looked lethargic and you could see his confidence wasn't what it was. Anyone who has watched the sport long enough that you can't be the champion forever and eventually your skills start deteriorating. Same thing happened with Volk.

You also can't just cut 25-30 pounds forever. Definitely shortens your career when you make those giant weight cuts like Max did later in his FW run.
 
Yeah he has been in so many wars and delivered so many bangers. He has some notable records

Most significant strikes landed in UFC history (3457) and also most significant strikes absorbed in UFC history (2298)

Will always be a fan of him win or lose. I think his dreams of ever becoming a champion are over. I think he is still elite enough to hang with or beat most of the top 10
 
I don't think he was off. I don't think he was scared neither. I think he was just aware of Ilia's power.
 
He was looking good, won at least one, potentially two of the first round. But Toporia is inevitable.

But he should def go to 155 now, the cut takes a lot out of him, especially after being up there already ones.

His defense was not looking sharp either, should have kept his distance.
 
Nah I thought he looked really good, it was a close fight until the KO.
 
He looked fine to me.

Won at least one of the two rounds.
 
He looked good and fought well. Out landed Ilia in the first, got up from the takedown. Ilia is powerful and extremely accurate and technical.
It was an mma fight and he got punched hard in the face, it happens. Ilia is elite
 
I definitely dont fall into the "he was over rated crowd" I just think he should have just stayed at 155 and tried to get a title fight there. Hindsight is 20/20 but he had nothing left to prove at 145. A 155 title fight even if he lost would have done more for his career than being 145 champ again. If he would have beat Topuria, then they would have said that Topuria was just the Weidman of 145 for taking out Volk.

When he beat Gaethje and was talking about fighting Topuria, I immediately disagreed and thought he should just fight at 155 instead. When you beat the #1 contender in a higher weight class, why would you go back down to crackhead weight to fight a younger guy with KO power.
 
Because this guy (Ilia) was going to fight Max exactly how he wanted to fight versus a guy who is going to try to grapplefuck him and is bigger than him.

He was going to win according to the majority of sherdog prior to Saturday night .....
 
Max is a fan favorite and people weren't being objective. I thought Topuria was going to win and that is another reason I thought Max should move up. Yeah he wanted this fight but we see how it worked out for him.

Even if he didn't get an immediate title shot, the 155 move was obviously the better move imo. Can't change the past though.
 
Ridiculous. He looked fantastic. It was a close competitive fight through two rounds.
 
Yeah man your not saying anything revelatory.

Everyone is over rated when they lose yes, but it is also a fact that fighters lose their ability to take a shot and if they fight long enough, they will probably get KO'd.
Both of these things can true.

The Irony of having Silva in the thumbnail lol
 
He looked fine. A tough weigh cut, for sure, but he looked fine in the cage.
Just lacking pop in his punches.

155 is currently his best weight, but that's obvious.
 
Max needs to retire, clearly he’s been exposed as never being that good anyways.
 
blablabla stfu with your extremely predictable thread
 
