Max looked skinny, weak, and lethargic

He has always been a lanky guy, but I think this fight was a huge mistake. He looked so much healthier and lively at 155 in the Gaethje fight. I think going back down once you move up is a bad idea. Even though he made the weight, I felt like he just didn't have what he had at 155. Not trying to diminish Topuria's victory because he is a badass, but I do think he got to fight Max after he sustained 30 fights in the UFC and about a dozen 5 round wars. Even though Max is "only" 32, he has similar mileage as a 38-39 year old with all his fights.



I thought Max looked lethargic and you could see his confidence wasn't what it was. Anyone who has watched the sport long enough that you can't be the champion forever and eventually your skills start deteriorating. Same thing happened with Volk.



You also can't just cut 25-30 pounds forever. Definitely shortens your career when you make those giant weight cuts like Max did later in his FW run.