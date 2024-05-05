pick999 said: Crazy Joana and khabib got in before shogun Click to expand...

Not that crazy. Though not technically the first champ, Joanna was the first in the division to keep the belt for more than 5 minutes and actually defended for several years, and Khabib won the biggest fight in UFC history, retired an undefeated champ with multiple defenses, first Russian UFC champ, started the Dagestanis coming over and smashing people.Shogun just retired last year.