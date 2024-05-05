News Mauricio "Shogun" Rua Officially Inducted UFC Hall Of Fame

Pride legend. But, he has 11 wins and 12 losses in the UFC. How is that UFC HOF worthy when he did shit in the UFC? Didn’t even defend his belt.
 
Prime Shogun was amazing to watch

Shame all his injuries caught with him and was so far out of his prime when he fought in the UFC and yet managed to get the belt

Just shows how great he is
 
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders said:
Pride legend. But, he has 11 wins and 12 losses in the UFC. How is that UFC HOF worthy when he did shit in the UFC? Didn't even defend his belt.
Didn't do shit ? He was half of one of the best fights in UFC history against Henderson and grabbed the belt.
 
pick999 said:
Crazy Joana and khabib got in before shogun
Not that crazy. Though not technically the first champ, Joanna was the first in the division to keep the belt for more than 5 minutes and actually defended for several years, and Khabib won the biggest fight in UFC history, retired an undefeated champ with multiple defenses, first Russian UFC champ, started the Dagestanis coming over and smashing people.

Shogun just retired last year.
 
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders said:
not sure how that makes him UFC HoF worthy.
UFC and pride kind of combined, they consider overall legacy apart of the ufc hall of fame. Otherwise newer fans or casuals wouldn’t know how a fighter contributed to the sport or any legends. Even in the UFC Shogun had a great career
 
