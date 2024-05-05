Didn't do shit ? He was half of one of the best fights in UFC history against Henderson and grabbed the belt.Pride legend. But, he has 11 wins and 12 losses in the UFC. How is that UFC HOF worthy when he did shit in the UFC? Didn’t even defend his belt.
Not that crazy. Though not technically the first champ, Joanna was the first in the division to keep the belt for more than 5 minutes and actually defended for several years, and Khabib won the biggest fight in UFC history, retired an undefeated champ with multiple defenses, first Russian UFC champ, started the Dagestanis coming over and smashing people.Crazy Joana and khabib got in before shogun
Didn't do shit ? He was half of one of the best fights in UFC history against Henderson and grabbed the belt.
not sure how that makes him UFC HoF worthy.Didn't do shit ? He was half of one of the best fights in UFC history against Henderson and grabbed the belt.
one of those losses should have been a win, you know?!Pride legend. But, he has 11 wins and 12 losses in the UFC. How is that UFC HOF worthy when he did shit in the UFC? Didn’t even defend his belt.
UFC and pride kind of combined, they consider overall legacy apart of the ufc hall of fame. Otherwise newer fans or casuals wouldn’t know how a fighter contributed to the sport or any legends. Even in the UFC Shogun had a great careernot sure how that makes him UFC HoF worthy.