Hey everyone,

I've been thinking about some classic matchups that never happened, and one that comes to mind is a potential fight between Matt Lindland and Rich Franklin in 2006. Both fighters were at significant points in their careers, and I believe it would have been an intriguing clash of styles.

In 2005 Matt Lindland was a top-three middleweight contender when the UFC released him over sponsor issues. Most fans believed this was a move to protect Rich Franklin from facing Lindland. Lindland, a strong but admittedly less thrilling wrestler, had a reputation for laying and praying his way to decisions. The UFC preferred the more marketable Rich Franklin as their champion.
 
Yeah Lindland being champion would be a nightmare scenario marketing wise.

Well, hes bald and he smells, but he can wrestle! Merry christmas!
 
Has Rich ever faced a good wrestler? Okami and Hammil? It's tough to say honestly, I feel like Rich would probably win a decision over 5 back then but drop rounds.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Has Rich ever faced a good wrestler? Okami and Hammil? It's tough to say honestly, I feel like Rich would probably win a decision over 5 back then but drop rounds.
Okami I feel was better than him but took too long to get going. Once Okami got going he was all over Rich and even though Rich won it was like a shit win.

Kinda reminded me of how Lyoto vs Rampage went.

Once action started happening in the third, Lyoto made Rampage his bitch, but hardly anything happened in the first two rounds.
 
I think they were just trying to protect Rich, stitch the cut man, and the referee from Matt Lindlands smelly no showering ass.

The fact the dude decided intentionally to smell bad as a strategy is seriously disgusting as a human and competitor
 
Yeah I agree how the hell is that allowed chemical warfare? smelling like shit? thats not fighting thats some BS. He should have been hosed down with soapy water before every match
 
Chomsky Honk said:
Yeah I agree how the hell is that allowed chemical warfare? smelling like shit? thats not fighting thats some BS. He should have been hosed down with soapy water before every match
Honestly they should have required him to shower prior to fighting... if it isn't a rule now they should make it one.
 
I'd root for Franklin, but Prime Lindland probably wears him out on the ground. Rich was taken down and controlled by far lesser wrestlers.
 
I do remember at the time the sentiment was that they cut Woogie to protect Franklin. I forget what the sponsorship issue was but I seem to recall it being pretty thin.
 
TheChance said:
I do remember at the time the sentiment was that they cut Woogie to protect Franklin. I forget what the sponsorship issue was but I seem to recall it being pretty thin.
They couldnt sell no Xyience with Matt Lindland
 
God Lind land was the fuckin worst. Can’t stand that guy. Back at like ufc 34 he almost got knocked out by baroni like 8 times from jabs. One of my top 5 hated fighters. Who the hell can watch that guy fight and be a fan?
 
I think Lindland would have won. I was never a fan of Franklin, he always seemed to get the silk treatment (Lindland being let go, his fight with Ken). I was glad when he ran into Anderson.
 
dcthegod said:
God Lind land was the fuckin worst. Can’t stand that guy. Back at like ufc 34 he almost got knocked out by baroni like 8 times from jabs. One of my top 5 hated fighters. Who the hell can watch that guy fight and be a fan?
Do you know how many sherdoggers don't know how to wash their asses? Most of them.
 
jko1355 said:
I think they were just trying to protect Rich, stitch the cut man, and the referee from Matt Lindlands smelly no showering ass.

The fact the dude decided intentionally to smell bad as a strategy is seriously disgusting as a human and competitor
Nah mildly fair compared to taking a finger in the eye.
But what was behind it? Just a weird brain fart? Or some form of sadism because strategically I am quite sure it did nothing for him.
 
don't ask said:
I think Lindland would have won. I was never a fan of Franklin, he always seemed to get the silk treatment (Lindland being let go, his fight with Ken). I was glad when he ran into Anderson.
I wasnt a fan either. He basically ended the Evan Tanner era which pissed me off.

His time as champ wasnt anything inspiring to me, just beating whoever.

I did feel bad for him when he lost to Anderson the second time. That was it for him as a top guy.
 
