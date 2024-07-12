savemgs
Hey everyone,
I've been thinking about some classic matchups that never happened, and one that comes to mind is a potential fight between Matt Lindland and Rich Franklin in 2006. Both fighters were at significant points in their careers, and I believe it would have been an intriguing clash of styles.
In 2005 Matt Lindland was a top-three middleweight contender when the UFC released him over sponsor issues. Most fans believed this was a move to protect Rich Franklin from facing Lindland. Lindland, a strong but admittedly less thrilling wrestler, had a reputation for laying and praying his way to decisions. The UFC preferred the more marketable Rich Franklin as their champion.
