Crime Matt Gaetz possibly under investigation for sex with a minor

Lol republicans should not be having sex with random women. Honeypot central.

Let’s see if Gaetz gets criminal charges. This should be simple. Feds talk to girl, ask if she was underage, get proof of her age, and that’s that.
 
  • Asked what the charges could relate to, Gaetz said: "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not."
You know, a sugar daddy. No wonder Trump liked him so much, same morals, paying women to sleep with him.
 
You're telling me this is not a stand up guy? He'll be working in the right wing propaganda industry within a month if he leaves politics. The article says he's potentially going to Newsmax, but I think that might already be a dying ship. As the dust settles, most people seem to be coming back to some version of pre-election reality.

1617142010011.jpg
 
Proud American said:
Lol republicans should not be having sex with random women. Honeypot central.

Let’s see if Gaetz gets criminal charges. This should be simple. Feds talk to girl, ask if she was underage, get proof of her age, and that’s that.
Maybe he flew her to DC where the age of consent is 16?

calavera2 said:
it was a sting operation...possibly...but probably not.

Always the victim even when he’s the predator.

I’m not sure the age of consent in Florida or if he has documentation stating the minor in question was OK with the situation but at the age of 17 if he was anywhere close to her age then this looks politically bad but maybe not illegal.

If this happened two years ago and he’s paying 17-year-olds to sleep with him then that’s completely different story.
 
I'm going to assume his lawyer will be committing suicide shortly based on his idiotic tweets. Maybe Rudy has some spare time
 
Last Falconry said:
I'm going to assume his lawyer will be committing suicide shortly based on his idiotic tweets. Maybe Rudy has some spare time
The dudes a lawyer himself...but maybe Rudy should get involved...lol
 
It appears Matt Gaetz has a minor problem.
tumblr_o9g4ghdPsg1s3y9slo2_500.gif





First he trotted out that dude he said was his adopted son, which set off said son is Gaetz's lover vibe.
Then he was the only person to vote against the Human Trafficking bill and now I know why.
Also Gaetz is another fuck up Trust Fund Baby. I figured he would do something stupid to lose his gig, but never thought he would be a pedophile.
 
