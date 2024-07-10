



Fares Ziam: 27 yo, 15-4 (5-2 in the UFC)

Trains at Climax in Lyon, France, and Kill Cliff in Florida

Best wins are Puelles, Herbert and Mullarkey

He has been calling out Frevola after his last fight



Matt Frevola: 34 yo, 11-4-1 (5-4-1 in the UFC), he was ranked #15 before losing to BSD

Trains at Serra Longo, NYC

Best wins are Dober, Manfio, Azaitar and Jalin Turner

He also asked to be on the Paris card



The winner might fight a ranked opponent next



Paris card is already sold out and, as of now, looks like:

- BSD vs Moicano

- Gomis vs Brito

- Frevola vs Ziam

- De Randamie vs Cornolle

- Zheleznyakova vs Ailin Perez

- Oumar Sy vs TBD

- Lapilus vs TBD

- Charriere vs TBD

- Jousset vs TBD