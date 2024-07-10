News Matt Frevola and Fares Ziam will fight in Paris in Sept. 28th

Fares Ziam: 27 yo, 15-4 (5-2 in the UFC)
Trains at Climax in Lyon, France, and Kill Cliff in Florida
Best wins are Puelles, Herbert and Mullarkey
He has been calling out Frevola after his last fight

Matt Frevola: 34 yo, 11-4-1 (5-4-1 in the UFC), he was ranked #15 before losing to BSD
Trains at Serra Longo, NYC
Best wins are Dober, Manfio, Azaitar and Jalin Turner
He also asked to be on the Paris card

The winner might fight a ranked opponent next

Paris card is already sold out and, as of now, looks like:
- BSD vs Moicano
- Gomis vs Brito
- Frevola vs Ziam
- De Randamie vs Cornolle
- Zheleznyakova vs Ailin Perez
- Oumar Sy vs TBD
- Lapilus vs TBD
- Charriere vs TBD
- Jousset vs TBD
 
