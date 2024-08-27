Matt Brown argues ‘if anybody is to blame for fighter pay, it’s the fighters — and I’m one of them’ Matt Brown argues that the fighters have to take at least part of the blame when it comes to pay disparity in MMA compared to other major sports.

“It’s hard to expect the UFC to just be completely fair about it,”“They’re running a business, and they run it very f*cking well. They’ve done an amazing job building their business. I think 99 percent of people in their shoes would be doing very similar to what they’re doing."“Does that make it right? That’s up to each person to decide on their own. I think it’s just way more complex than people give it credit for.”“If anybody is to blame for fighter pay, it’s the fighters and I’m one of them, at least formerly,”“I never fought against the UFC about my pay"“I’ve never heard of a business in my life where the employees — if you want to call us employees or even subcontractors — where they’re going to say, ‘I shouldn’t be paid more, they’re paying me a perfect amount of money.’ That is so unbelievable to me.”