Matt Brown argues ‘if anybody is to blame for fighter pay, it’s the fighters"

matt-brown-hero.jpg


“It’s hard to expect the UFC to just be completely fair about it,”

“They’re running a business, and they run it very f*cking well. They’ve done an amazing job building their business. I think 99 percent of people in their shoes would be doing very similar to what they’re doing."

“Does that make it right? That’s up to each person to decide on their own. I think it’s just way more complex than people give it credit for.”

“If anybody is to blame for fighter pay, it’s the fighters and I’m one of them, at least formerly,”

“I never fought against the UFC about my pay"

“I’ve never heard of a business in my life where the employees — if you want to call us employees or even subcontractors — where they’re going to say, ‘I shouldn’t be paid more, they’re paying me a perfect amount of money.’ That is so unbelievable to me.”

www.mmafighting.com

Matt Brown argues ‘if anybody is to blame for fighter pay, it’s the fighters — and I’m one of them’

Matt Brown argues that the fighters have to take at least part of the blame when it comes to pay disparity in MMA compared to other major sports.
www.mmafighting.com

giphy.gif
 
“I’ve never heard of a business in my life where the employees — if you want to call us employees or even subcontractors — where they’re going to say, ‘I shouldn’t be paid more, they’re paying me a perfect amount of money.’ That is so unbelievable to me.”

this is very much true, and if you never ask for more money or fight to get a higher pay you will never get it.

"but if you ask for a rise, it's no surprises they're giving none away...."
 
I'm not generally a fan of unions, but in this case a UFC fighters union is really needed, similar to other big sports leagues.
 
the pay is much better then the days of 2K/2k

i'm not sure what the min is now? 12K/12K?

At the same time fighters have more options for money - social media, promotions, youtube/twitch channels, instructional dvs/apps, seminars. And fighters have retirement options now where coaching will bring in decent income, opening gyms etc

Basically being in the UFC the fighters have a life where they can escape the trap of 9-5 and NPCism . Once tehy are over that, the next phase and pay bumps will come.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I'm not generally a fan of unions, but in this case a UFC fighters union is really needed, similar to other big sports leagues.
Click to expand...
I'd be fine with an MMA union, but only if A lot of negotiating power is removed from fighters.

If they are to unionize they shouldn't get to be nearly as particular about who they fight. The promotion should have more weight in which match ups are made as long as union agrees the pay is fair.

no more of this I'm not fighting my friend bullshit. That's my only request if the union comes around. Steph Curry doesn't get to say, I'm not playing against my brother Seth. the schedule is made and you will adhere to it.
 
he may not be wrong. I know the fighters took a big hit in pay when they lost the ability to have sponsors on their shorts. that is where guys made most of their money.
 
How many fighters got fucked in history of fighting sports.

I'm Usually agaisnt Union, but they should have started one decades ago.

Problems is, top fighters are the one with leverage,
they are usually paid well enough
and they would be the losers if they had a Union.
 
