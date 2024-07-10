Mateusz Gamrot signed initial deal.

Vairloff

Vairloff

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 8, 2021
Messages
258
Reaction score
268
From Instagram: (Google translator)

"The initial offer appeared a week ago. I needed a minute to agree to it, my friend needs almost two weeks, but still nothing is known. I remain on constant alert.'
He also said that the organization's proposal meets his expectations.

I think its Oliviera, but question is if he will sign the deal.

Info is from Polish MMA site
Edit:
www.mmarocks.pl

"PotrzebowaÅem minuty, kolega potrzebuje juÅ¼ prawie dwÃ³ch tygodni" - Mateusz Gamrot o ofercie walki | MMAROCKS

Mateusz Gamrot, zawodnik kategorii lekkiej UFC, przedstawiÅ obecnÄ sytuacjÄ zwiÄzanÄ z powrotem do oktagonu. 33-latek od dÅuÅ¼szego czasu czeka na akceptacjÄ starcia przez potencjalnego rywala. âGamerâ jakiÅ czas temu na Instagramie poinformowaÅ, Å¼e zaczynajÄ siÄ toczyÄ rozmowy w kontekÅcie...
www.mmarocks.pl www.mmarocks.pl
Dont have i staram account, but its Polish biggest MMA site, accurate about Polish fighters
 
Last edited:
From a polish site, who recapped a Instagram post? Who and what is being translated ? I googled "Mateusz Gamrot instagram" and I didn't see what you're talking about, and I'm not searching thru 5+ posts.

Wtf is going on.

Post the source.
 
Hopefully it's Oliveira, that would be a great title eliminator to decide the next title shot after Tsarukyan
 
gentel said:
Hopefully it's Oliveira, that would be a great title eliminator to decide the next title shot after Tsarukyan
Click to expand...
I like Oliveira as much as the next guy, but he absolutely shouldn't be in a #1 contender match. He's lost 2 out of his last 3, and the last thing we need is more title rematches.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,533
Messages
55,831,782
Members
174,952
Latest member
dougstar17

Share this page

Back
Top