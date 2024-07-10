gentel said: I'm a rematch hater but the thing is, aside from Tsarukyan, who else is there? Gaethje got faceplanted, Poirier might be retired, Gamrot would be the one losing in that scenario, Chandler's perpetually on the sidelines for the Conor fight, Dariush got knocked out by Oliveira and Tsarukyan, etc



Max is the only other viable guy to fight Islam, and that's likely only if he beats Topuria, which I think he won't

I agree. If Islam beats Arman and Gamrot loses, that only leaves Max. If you're correct about Max losing to Topuria, then Islam should move up. He's been very open about wanting the WW belt and, in your scenario, the LW division would be cleaned out. I don't see the problem.Side note: I think Max is a nightmare matchup for Topuria. His volume and length will cause major problems for Topuria, who relies on landing power punches. Max has a legendary chin and has only been knocked down once in his career (by Gaethje, and he wasn't really hurt). I think this fight looks a lot like Max-Gaethje.