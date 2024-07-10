News Mateusz Gamrot reportedly has signed a fight offer. Just waiting for potential opponent to accept

From Instagram: (Google translator)

"The initial offer appeared a week ago. I needed a minute to agree to it, my friend needs almost two weeks, but still nothing is known. I remain on constant alert.'
He also said that the organization's proposal meets his expectations.

I think its Oliviera, but question is if he will sign the deal.

Link / Info is from Polish MMA site
laleggenda27 said:
I like Oliveira as much as the next guy, but he absolutely shouldn't be in a #1 contender match. He's lost 2 out of his last 3, and the last thing we need is more title rematches.
I'm a rematch hater but the thing is, aside from Tsarukyan, who else is there? Gaethje got faceplanted, Poirier might be retired, Gamrot would be the one losing in that scenario, Chandler's perpetually on the sidelines for the Conor fight, Dariush got knocked out by Oliveira and Tsarukyan, etc

Max is the only other viable guy to fight Islam, and that's likely only if he beats Topuria, which I think he won't
 
gentel said:
I'm a rematch hater but the thing is, aside from Tsarukyan, who else is there? Gaethje got faceplanted, Poirier might be retired, Gamrot would be the one losing in that scenario, Chandler's perpetually on the sidelines for the Conor fight, Dariush got knocked out by Oliveira and Tsarukyan, etc

Max is the only other viable guy to fight Islam, and that's likely only if he beats Topuria, which I think he won't
Tsarukyan
 
Thesnake101 said:
Gamrot probably gets rocked and choked tbh. His chin has looked a little dodgy against RDA and Dariush.
Against Dariush his chin looked pretty good getting hit with a huge bomb and then immediately getting back into a takedown attempt

But yeah I think Oliveira would finish him nonetheless
 
gentel said:
I'm a rematch hater but the thing is, aside from Tsarukyan, who else is there? Gaethje got faceplanted, Poirier might be retired, Gamrot would be the one losing in that scenario, Chandler's perpetually on the sidelines for the Conor fight, Dariush got knocked out by Oliveira and Tsarukyan, etc

Max is the only other viable guy to fight Islam, and that's likely only if he beats Topuria, which I think he won't
I agree. If Islam beats Arman and Gamrot loses, that only leaves Max. If you're correct about Max losing to Topuria, then Islam should move up. He's been very open about wanting the WW belt and, in your scenario, the LW division would be cleaned out. I don't see the problem.

Side note: I think Max is a nightmare matchup for Topuria. His volume and length will cause major problems for Topuria, who relies on landing power punches. Max has a legendary chin and has only been knocked down once in his career (by Gaethje, and he wasn't really hurt). I think this fight looks a lot like Max-Gaethje.
 
Oliveira yeah, most likely - definitely interested in it too.
 
gentel said:
I'm a rematch hater but the thing is, aside from Tsarukyan, who else is there? Gaethje got faceplanted, Poirier might be retired, Gamrot would be the one losing in that scenario, Chandler's perpetually on the sidelines for the Conor fight, Dariush got knocked out by Oliveira and Tsarukyan, etc

Max is the only other viable guy to fight Islam, and that's likely only if he beats Topuria, which I think he won't
Chandler is an option. He just needs to get in the octagon first.
 
I hope gamrot has gotten better and not just Ben all pressure I don't see how he beats Olivera or any of the top 4 guys him and fiziev
 
