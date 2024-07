I am watching Jack Della Maddalena with the most interest.



The dude reminds me of one of my favorite boxers of the last century +, Harry Greb. Flat nose, good instincts, loves to fight.



I think he did a terrific job with Gilbert Burns, out-smarting him in the grappling (a surprise!), and finishing him before the fight was over.



That was a big test in my eyes, and he passed with flying colors. Shavkat Rakhmonov may beat him, but I am hoping Jack KOs Shavkat.



Jack is a puncher and finisher, and he seems to be evolving very nicely. I'm not a big fan of Rakhmonov's style, to be honest.