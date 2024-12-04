Social Masvidal Lost Significant Monetization on YouTube and Facebook After His Trump Support Went Viral

Masvidal Lost Significant Monetization on YouTube and Facebook After His Trump Support Went Viral

Jorge Masvidal, has faced significant financial repercussions for his political views. In a revealing discussion on Jake Shields’ podcast, Masvidal detailed how his public support for former President Donald Trump…
Masvidal first noticed the impact of his political affiliations after a video he created with Donald Trump Jr. in 2020 went viral, amassing an impressive 44 million views. Despite the success of the video, the repercussions were swift and severe. “I was making very good money on YouTube and Facebook, I was monetized, I was killing the game,” Masvidal explained. “I’m talking about good money like I didn’t have to fight money.”
 
Poor thing. This cancel culture thing is going too far. I can't call people racial slurs without getting dirty looks, Donald J. Trump will definetely fix this travesty.
 
