Masvidal efficiency

I just saw a video snip of the Diaz Masvidal fake weigh-in.



Jorge stood on the fake scale, then he faced off with Diaz, then he faced the crowd and held his dick, then he thanked his lord and savior.



If he just stood on the fake scale holding his dick while thanking his lord and savior, this whole thing could go faster.



However, fight fans might not know whether he is thanking his lord and savior for his dick, or for hookers and blow, or what?



Who holds their dick any more?



I'm 59 and we started the dick-holding fad in 1980, and it died fast. By 1981, only morons held their dick. I know some morons still hold their dicks, but they are morons.



Anyway, Diaz be like "whole nuther fight, this is a fake weigh in, fuck you, bye."



If efficiency predicts fight winners, I'm going with Diaz.



Masvidal and Diaz may fight in the UFC again some day. This thread belongs in UD. We need to archive it in case Masvidal ever grabs Anik's dick, Olivi's crotch, or his own dick, or anyone else's dick, at a UFC event.



I wonder if Masvidal ever grabbed Mike Brown's dick? I bet not.