Master List of the Most Glorious Threads

The Angus hottest chick threads were classic, but I’m not sure if any are still around
 
Certain threads on Sherdog are so classic, they should be enshrined in a Master List. I have two to start things off.

This one's a gem:
I'm a 205lb male that got subbed by a 115lb female at my local MMA gym today

This one though, is the the greatest thread I've ever seen. It's only shortcoming is that it's not long enough.
Got Into A Fight At Walmart

What other threads do you consider to be true classics?
when a certain someone told everyone he got hard from a 16-year-old
 
View attachment 895338
Lol, God damn! <45>

Congrats on finding the original pic.

That's the problem with the old threads, the pics are mostly gone... like THIS one.

Threads that come to mind...

  • Me and my boys from Jersey
  • Does a groundhog talk
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/obnoxious-groundhog.970222/
  • 2 guys rolling together, some dude posts about how beautiful it was rubbing each other's toes and shit.. the gayest motherfucking comment in the history of sherdog...whole gargantuan thread was in response to that one post.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/chael-and-yushin-photoshop-potential-from-ufc-countdown.1784745/
  • Some sherdogger was waiting to get an autograph of a fighter..posts a pic of him waiting...dude looks like the shadiest, creepiest, stalking motherfucker ever... someone shoops his pic with the caption of him saying "SOON..."
 
Waaay back in '07 just a few months after i joined this very forum some soon-to-be sad fuck made a thread about the previous weekend's exploits. He and his buddy had gone to a club and said buddy began talking to a chick and her friend. Then apparently his buddy got rather intimate with this chick at the club. TS soon followed suit with the friend and found this the perfect opportunity to make a brag thread on the dog.

Well the lot of us got TS to post a picture of the four of em from that night. And the sleuths that roamed this board back then, seemingly instanteously, tracked down the "girl" his buddy had been fucking with and turned out she was a working escort tranny. This bitch had profiles, reviews, prices, the whole 9 all over the internet.

We rode that high for about three pages before someone realized that the tranny's friend that TS was fucking with, get this, was a tranny too.

Still haven't come across a better thread in the last 15 years here.
 
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/pic-of-me-and-mah-boys-up-in-jersey.323157/

Pictures are all gone, and for some reason like 3/4ths of the comments. It made Sherdog go viral in 2006 though.

lee_hotti_16.jpg


The famous picture.

And here's another famous one. After he got teased for pages and pages, he decided to post another picture of himself. I believe the caption was, "A kiss for you haters!"

9i4jza5xevg71.jpg
 
There was a thread once, it went on forever and ever...the guy insisted his "game" pitbull could defeat a lion in a fight, because it was lower to the ground, and it would rip open the lion's stomach. Everyone told him his stupid pitbull would get destroyed, and he just wouldn't give up. That one was pretty hilarious. Can't think of the title of it though.
 
Ehh.I always thought that one was horrible. Bullying those people. Kind of punching down a bit too much, isn't it?
Well, in the sense of making fun of these people in the pic, who ever they are.. sure.

In the context of the way it was presented, the thread author should be first in line for any condemnation.

(Because) as I recall, the thread was a big troll. Ie: The thread author was NOT the guy in the picture, just fabricated the whole thing.

Can't lie though, I had tears streaming down my face reading the thread.
 
The War Room has had some hilarious ones over the years, usually to do with conspiracies and conspiratards who just won't give up and admit they're wrong. Back in the day it was 9/11 Truthers, then shit like Pizzagate and more recently the election fraud nonsense.

There was also one in the off-topic back in the day. A mod claimed he screwed 17 different girls in one night. Or something like that. Was going on about how he broke the bed.

Unfortunately they all doxed him, and it turned out he was a 4 foot 9 funky looking dude who was pretty obviously telling some BS. He must have banned half of Sherdog at the time. Anyone who even laughed at it.
 
