Master List of the Most Glorious Threads

Certain threads on Sherdog are so classic, they should be enshrined in a Master List. I have two to start things off.
This one's a gem:
I'm a 205lb male that got subbed by a 115lb female at my local MMA gym today
This one though, is the the greatest thread I've ever seen. It's only shortcoming is that it's not long enough.
Got Into A Fight At Walmart
What other threads do you consider to be true classics?
