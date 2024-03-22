Crime Mass shooting in Russia at Crocus City Hall

At least 40 dead and 100 injured

c-2024-03-22t180522z-1611332727-rc25r6aju2bp-rtrmadp-3-russia-shooting.jpg


MOSCOW - As many as five gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire with automatic weapons at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, leaving an unknown number of people dead and injured, video footage from the scene showed.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured and who the gunmen were, but Russian news agencies said 50 ambulance crews had been sent to the scene.

Flames leaped into the sky and plumes of black smoke rose above the venue, video showed.

"A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping centre Crocus City today," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims."

Sobyanin said all necessary assistance would be provided to those injured during the incident.

Russian state news agencies said police and other emergency services had arrived at the scene. Some people were still inside the concert hall.

In one unverified video posted on social media, men with automatic weapons were shown firing repeatedly at screaming civilians, including women, who were cowering below what looked like an entrace sign to "Crocus City Hall."

Other video footage showed a number of people lying motionless in pools of blood outside the hall. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the footage.

Another video showed the attackers shooting at people in the concert hall.

The U.S. embassy in Russia warned earlier this month that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow.

It issued its warning several hours after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a cell of the militant Sunni Muslim group Islamic State.

Twitter has some terrible videos of the attack.
 
Not really suprising after US warnings to avoid large gatherings in russia a week or two ago.
4 or more attackers, backpacks, well prepared.
It is IS-K and their first successful foreign op.
 
clips look gruesome. literal executions.
i hope they fucking kill those savages who did it.
 
Videer said:
Not really suprising after US warnings to avoid large gatherings in russia a week or two ago.
4 or more attackers, backpacks, well prepared.
It is IS-K and their first successful foreign op.
I didn't know about the warnings.
 
Damn. Awful to target civilians like that.

It says it was a music venue, was it a performance? I feel like if this was in the West they'd have focussed on who (if anyone) was performing.
 
Terrible. Terrible… .

Saw this on Reddit just now and it alarms me how conspiracy theories and false flag event comments are thrown around and are really “acceptable” when it involves Russia or the bad dudes.
 
That's fucked up.

I wonder if they can trace it to a group.

If they can I have no problem with them going after them and removing them.
 
"Eastern appearance, black beards"

Said on rus side of net currently
 
oldshadow said:
That's fucked up.

I wonder if they can trace it to a group.

If they can I have no problem with them going after them and removing them
Russia has been interfering in Syria for years so I'm guessing this is retaliation for that.
 
We got so many illegals pouring in from Africa and the middle east

You can bet your ass there's at least one plan in the works for doing something like this
 
Cole train said:
"Eastern appearance, black beards"

Said on rus side of net currently
i'm watching some real pro-looking shooting in there.
the guys executing civilians in the corner had the exact posture you'd expect from someone knowing how to shoot a semi.
and some commentators are saying shotguns. bro..that's not how shotguns shoot.
 
