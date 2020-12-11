Mass Effect 4 teaser

Hype overload seeing my main girl Liara back again.

I’m confused with what direction they’re taking this though. This obviously can’t be an Andromeda sequel (which is a good thing imo, I didn’t even end up finishing that game) but surely there’s no where to take the story after the events of 3, considering..

The destruction of the mass relay and the multiple endings where Shepard dies in all of them except one.

Either way, if this is now a quadrilogy its great news if they don’t manage to screw it up. The original ME trilogy is my GOAT video game series.
 
Mass Effect is also my GOAT video game series. I absolutely loved 1 and 2 and I liked 3 a lot too but didn't put as much time into it as the first two. Mass Effect 2 is in my top 5 games of all time.

Yeah I got hype seeing Liara find the N7 patch. It's nice to finally see a direct aftermath to the trilogy. I am curious to see if they will just pick a canon ending or what. The endings iirc are all different enough to the point where I don't think they can just not acknowledge one as the canon one or just basically make up a new canon if they are making it occur right after ME3 ended.

I think it's possible though that it could still be like 100 years inthe future or some shit and they could I guess go around the whole ending and say that shit was messed up but got fixed or something idk. Iirc Liara is going to live a long ass time so it'd make sense she'd be one if not the only character still alive if they do a time skip. They should make Wrex being alive canon as well lol
 
Ok, this looks like a very promising trailer. It takes place on Earth, with Liara, discovering N7 amour... does that mean its specifically Shepard's amour or does the Normandy ship... nevermind I forget.


I was brainstorming ways that Bioware could continue the Mass Effect Trilogy story, and I'd thought the character that would be best to play as would be Liara. She's made decisions in the ME trilogy that are both Paragon and Renegade.

I was writing off Mass Effect for multiple reasons, and I still mostly am, but this teaser has me intrigued.

At least they're smarter than to make a sequel to Andromeda.
 
Man if this was 5 years ago I would have been hyped. However Bioware has gone from IMO the best developer to the most disappointing. Andromeda was pretty mediocre and I had zero interest Anthem, didn't help that everyone said it was garbage. That being said I'll probably still buy it. Might wait till the price drops if the reviews suck.

Since Liara is an Asari and they live for hundreds of years this could be anytime really. If that's Sheppard she found they could always pull a ME:2 and bring him back again.
 
Sad to say but my expectations are at rock bottom. Would love to be wrong though because Bioware games fill a pretty specific niche for me. Nobody else really does the high-production, cinematic squad rpg thing.
 
Nice looking teaser but meaningless for now.
At this point they need to prove they can still make good games after Andromeda and Anthem.
I kind of feel like people are way too harsh on Bioware. I understand that Andromeda and Anthem were underwhelming (probably Anthem way more than Andromeda) but I really do feel Andromeda gets waaaay too much criticism although to be fair it's their flagship series so it should have been amazing. Anthem was a multiplayer game which is not what ME/DA are so I feel that it shouldn't be compared to them.

People are acting like they didn't make multiple GOTY contenders/winners in the past 15 years. Yeah, the direction of the games sometimes seem questionable and news of general managers leaving is not good but I don't think we should be burying them for having a few not-so-great games. Dragon Age 2 which iirc was bashed to hell by a lot of fans did not stop them from making Inquisition which is a great game.

It seems like to me people are overly critical of them ever since ME3. I hated that ending too but I'm not going to nitpick and blow up everything they do that isn't flawless just because of it.

EDIT: Not trying to say you specifically are overly critical just in general I feel a lot of people are.
 
They're going to have to pick a canon ending. As multiple kill Shepherd and some kill parts of your crew based on the choices you make (like EDI).

And yeah, Liara lives a long fucking time (to the point that at the time Andromeda takes place she likely would be at the matriarch age back in the Milky Way when Ryder wakes up on the Ark) and based on audio stuff in Andromeda she was helping Alec get the Andromeda project up and running.

The N7 armor though, with Liara, screams Shepherd. There are more N7 folks than Shepherd but even if you don't romance Liara... the only one she cares about is Shepherd. She stole his body back from the Shadow Broker for Cerberus to bring him back once.


I still have hope, but it's mitigated with Casey Hudson and Darrah leaving BioWare.
 
Im concerned too that they left that’s usually a sign of some bad shit going on in the backgrounds. We’ll have to see how things are looking once more news is out

im not sure if I want Shepard to come back or not. It really depends on if they’re gonna pick a canon ending or what. Even then, I feel like reviving them AGAIN would be kind of silly lol. But then again I like Shepard so I probably wouldn’t complain too much as long as they don’t do some weird shit
 
At this point they should just clone him and have some way to restore his memories. Would be a simple and believable way to bring him back. Maybe even reveal that Cerebus already has the body ready because it was their plan B if reviving him didn't work. Then let Liara finish the work they started and solving the "missing piece" they never could.
 
Bioware is dead, keep your expectations for this and Dragon Age 4 low.

I am excited to play the remaster though, if done well!
 
Reviving him again would also feel a bit cheap as they did it once before.

We shall see I suppose. I am tentatively hopeful.
 
I wanted to try Mass Effect 3 for a while. Do you need to play the first games in order to understand what's going on?
 
Yea it concludes the overall story. ME2 pretty much ends on a huge cliff hanger where ME3 picks up from.
 
Actually, sorry to correct you Method, but EA instructed Bioware to make ME3 very friendly for new players to the series. They even negated a few of the choices players made in the original ME to make it less complicated.

However Wreckless, I'd recommend planning to start the trilogy from the beginning. Its the only RPG trilogy on consoles that all your choices (with those few exceptions of choices in ME1 not respected in ME3) and truly is a unique experience to play it from the beginning of ME1 to carrying your save onto ME2, and carrying your save from the end of ME2 to ME3.

And Mass Effect 2 is on my Top 3 favorite games of the last decade. Its that damn good.

So unless EA and Bioware pull a Warcraft 2 Reforged, you should plan on picking this Remastered Trilogy up when they're available next year.
 
Do you think BioWare will only make the destroy ending choice available when they release legendary edition next year in order to make way for 4? After all, what’s the point of having multiple choices for the end of 3 when the story needs to continue in a specific way?
 
I didn’t think of that but youre right this would be a good time for them to expand on or change the endings to either make them all fit whatever ME4 will be or for them to just pick one.
 
It wouldn't be destroy.

If you look to DA:I's game world if you don't use the Keep to set your choices for the prior games and their DLC the Warden is alive and well and either they or Allistair did the ritual with Morrigan and Allistair is at minimum a Warden still. BioWare doesn't kill off characters that had large arcs, they write guys out (Oghren comes to mind) or they leave it to the players (Anders in II) but they never kill them themselves. Thane is an exception.

They would LIKELY do the co-exist choice as if you choose that then EDI/Joker remain a thing as destroy would kill EDI off and basically ruin that whole mini arc of the two of them and you wondering how Joker is going to bang a robot without breaking a hip.
 
