Mass Effect 4 teaser

Lights Out 101 said:



I’m confused with what direction they’re taking this though. This obviously can’t be an Andromeda sequel (which is a good thing imo, I didn’t even end up finishing that game) but surely there’s no where to take the story after the events of 3, considering..



Spoiler The destruction of the mass relay and the multiple endings where Shepard dies in all of them except one.

Mass Effect is also my GOAT video game series. I absolutely loved 1 and 2 and I liked 3 a lot too but didn't put as much time into it as the first two. Mass Effect 2 is in my top 5 games of all time.Yeah I got hype seeing Liara find the N7 patch. It's nice to finally see a direct aftermath to the trilogy. I am curious to see if they will just pick a canon ending or what. The endings iirc are all different enough to the point where I don't think they can just not acknowledge one as the canon one or just basically make up a new canon if they are making it occur right after ME3 ended.I think it's possible though that it could still be like 100 years inthe future or some shit and they could I guess go around the whole ending and say that shit was messed up but got fixed or something idk. Iirc Liara is going to live a long ass time so it'd make sense she'd be one if not the only character still alive if they do a time skip. They should make Wrex being alive canon as well lol