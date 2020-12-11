Mass Effect 4 teaser

Hype overload seeing my main girl Liara back again.
I’m confused with what direction they’re taking this though. This obviously can’t be an Andromeda sequel (which is a good thing imo, I didn’t even end up finishing that game) but surely there’s no where to take the story after the events of 3, considering..
The destruction of the mass relay and the multiple endings where Shepard dies in all of them except one.
Either way, if this is now a quadrilogy its great news if they don’t manage to screw it up. The original ME trilogy is my GOAT video game series.
Nice looking teaser but meaningless for now.
At this point they need to prove they can still make good games after Andromeda and Anthem.
They're going to have to pick a canon ending. As multiple kill Shepherd and some kill parts of your crew based on the choices you make (like EDI).
And yeah, Liara lives a long fucking time (to the point that at the time Andromeda takes place she likely would be at the matriarch age back in the Milky Way when Ryder wakes up on the Ark) and based on audio stuff in Andromeda she was helping Alec get the Andromeda project up and running.
The N7 armor though, with Liara, screams Shepherd. There are more N7 folks than Shepherd but even if you don't romance Liara... the only one she cares about is Shepherd. She stole his body back from the Shadow Broker for Cerberus to bring him back once.
I still have hope, but it's mitigated with Casey Hudson and Darrah leaving BioWare.
Reviving him again would also feel a bit cheap as they did it once before.Im concerned too that they left that’s usually a sign of some bad shit going on in the backgrounds. We’ll have to see how things are looking once more news is out
im not sure if I want Shepard to come back or not. It really depends on if they’re gonna pick a canon ending or what. Even then, I feel like reviving them AGAIN would be kind of silly lol. But then again I like Shepard so I probably wouldn’t complain too much as long as they don’t do some weird shit
We shall see I suppose. I am tentatively hopeful.At this point they should just clone him and have some way to restore his memories. Would be a simple and believable way to bring him back. Maybe even reveal that Cerebus already has the body ready because it was their plan B if reviving him didn't work. Then let Liara finish the work they started and solving the "missing piece" they never could.
I wanted to try Mass Effect 3 for a while. Do you need to play the first games in order to understand what's going on?
Yea it concludes the overall story. ME2 pretty much ends on a huge cliff hanger where ME3 picks up from.
Do you think BioWare will only make the destroy ending choice available when they release legendary edition next year in order to make way for 4? After all, what’s the point of having multiple choices for the end of 3 when the story needs to continue in a specific way?
It wouldn't be destroy.Do you think BioWare will only make the destroy ending choice available when they release legendary edition next year in order to make way for 4? After all, what’s the point of having multiple choices for the end of 3 when the story needs to continue in a specific way?