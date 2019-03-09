Update: March 12, 2019
Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing WHAT IF Animated Anthology Series for Disney+
/Film has exclusively learned that Marvel Studios
will be producing a new television series for the Disney+
streaming service based on the popular What If
comic book series. The new animated show will be overseen by Kevin Feige
and Marvel Studios, but the stories will not be canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Like the comics, this animated anthology series will provide stories that explore how the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have unfolded if key moments in its history had not occurred as they did in recognized canon. For example, one of the episodes will adapt What If? Vol.1 #47
, which explored the idea of “What if Loki had found the hammer of Thor?”
The idea is that they could potentially have some of the main actors from the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe movies reprise their roles in the animated series, which would imagine alternate possibilities from another dimension. The time commitment for voice acting is a whole lot less than for live-action productions, which could accommodate some of the biggest Marvel talent. The series would function as an anthology, just like the comic book series, with each episode tackling a different premise.
/Film has confirmed the information above with three separate sources. Currently, it’s unclear if they will use any other storylines from the comics for inspiration other than the one mentioned above. It’s possible that many of the scenarios will be entirely new, and we know that they will be based on what we have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not the comic canon.
The What If
comic book series launched in February 1977 and has continued in runs off and on since then, accumulating almost 200 issues in its 9 volume run. Some of the concepts were interesting ways to tell literally impossible stories (like, What if the X-Men died on their first mission?), some were fan service to solve great nerd arguments (like “what if Venom possessed The Punisher?”), and others were just so insanely weird and ridiculous (like “what if Iron Man was trapped in the time of King Arthur?”).
https://www.slashfilm.com/what-if-tv-series-coming-to-disney-plus/