I was about to make a thread on this tonight. Glad to see someone beat me to it.



Really enjoying it so far. I see myself having it installed on my PS5 for a long time and doing dailies on it for 30 minutes or so a few times a week.



I really dig the presentation and art style. The Chinese have proven to be very competent with character design. They do a bunch of gacha games as well and one of the major draw to those are the interesting character designs. Glad to see that they nailed it here once again. Concord failed in that area very badly.



I like the amount of characters it offers at launch. I think it is 33? Anyway, it's quite a lot for something in its first week. I'm also impressed this game had over 400k players within hours of its launch and no issues at all. You don't see that a lot.



Only flaws so far are that some characters move incredibly slow and there could be more villains to balance the roster out. We need to get Carnage, Thanos, Ultron, Juggernaut, Kraven, Dr. Octopus, etc.



For a free to play game it's about as good as you're gonna get. Dropped 20 dollars to get a skin already and will do so periodically if I keep playing.