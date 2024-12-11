Multiplat Marvel Rivals

I don't frequent this page at all, but I'm surprised there's no thread on Marvel Rivals. It's pretty good. I'm not hooked on it the way I was on Smite, but I like it. I also never played Overwatch.
 
It's not a bad game. Looks cool.

It's basically Overwatch though with the same objectives and I'm sure that'll make it get stale quick.

Have seen some hilarious plays with Jeff and Dr. Strange.
 
I was about to make a thread on this tonight. Glad to see someone beat me to it.

Really enjoying it so far. I see myself having it installed on my PS5 for a long time and doing dailies on it for 30 minutes or so a few times a week.

I really dig the presentation and art style. The Chinese have proven to be very competent with character design. They do a bunch of gacha games as well and one of the major draw to those are the interesting character designs. Glad to see that they nailed it here once again. Concord failed in that area very badly.

I like the amount of characters it offers at launch. I think it is 33? Anyway, it's quite a lot for something in its first week. I'm also impressed this game had over 400k players within hours of its launch and no issues at all. You don't see that a lot.

Only flaws so far are that some characters move incredibly slow and there could be more villains to balance the roster out. We need to get Carnage, Thanos, Ultron, Juggernaut, Kraven, Dr. Octopus, etc.

For a free to play game it's about as good as you're gonna get. Dropped 20 dollars to get a skin already and will do so periodically if I keep playing.
 
I was about to make a thread on this tonight. Glad to see someone beat me to it.

Really enjoying it so far. I see myself having it installed on my PS5 for a long time and doing dailies on it for 30 minutes or so a few times a week.

I really dig the presentation and art style. The Chinese have proven to be very competent with character design. They do a bunch of gacha games as well and one of the major draw to those are the interesting character designs. Glad to see that they nailed it here once again. Concord failed in that area very badly.

I like the amount of characters it offers at launch. I think it is 33? Anyway, it's quite a lot for something in its first week. I'm also impressed this game had over 400k players within hours of its launch and no issues at all. You don't see that a lot.

Only flaws so far are that some characters move incredibly slow and there could be more villains to balance the roster out. We need to get Carnage, Thanos, Ultron, Juggernaut, Kraven, Dr. Octopus, etc.

For a free to play game it's about as good as you're gonna get. Dropped 20 dollars to get a skin already and will do so periodically if I keep playing.
Yeah, it's a little strange, but I also don't play that many games in a row. it's been a few years since my prime days of playing Smite, but that was easily a few hours a night a time.

Rivals moves a little fast for me and I'm still learning the characters. I've been focusing on playing with Black Widow right now as it let's me sit back and pick people off if my team is strong (they basically carry me).
 


Iron Man skin code.

Also for PSN folks, for PSN+ there's a Peni Parker freebee in the store and a Spider-Man skin for everyone.
 
Hilarious that Activision/Blizzards Chinese publisher developed a Overwatch clone with Marvels IP.

Wouldnt be surprised if this is what caused the rift between Kotick and Netease back in 2022.
 
Yea I enjoyed it for what it is.
 
Sign up for Marvel Unlimited and you'll get a code for a Jeffry spray in January.
 
Been maining Black Widow, enjoying the sniper play but would like a better relocate mechanic or larger stam pool in escape. I struggle against good Psylockes and then anyone good or bad who plays that shark char – my goodness is that dude's projectile spam annoying. I see Wolverines on occasion and he's a menace in CQ, obviously, but without knowing more seems button mash.
 
Asmon has a new video of commentary on Marvel design comparisons; short of it is how well Rivals did and avoided design mistakes of 2020's Avengers. Stamped: (Lol @ 6m 12s)

 
Asmon has a new video of commentary on Marvel design comparisons; short of it is how well Rivals did and avoided design mistakes of 2020's Avengers. Stamped: (Lol @ 6m 12s)

The game flopped imo because of the half assed live service stuff. Never thought those characters looked that bad. Concord was much worse in the design department.
 
Been maining Black Widow, enjoying the sniper play but would like a better relocate mechanic or larger stam pool in escape. I struggle against good Psylockes and then anyone good or bad who plays that shark char – my goodness is that dude's projectile spam annoying. I see Wolverines on occasion and he's a menace in CQ, obviously, but without knowing more seems button mash.
Crazy I’ve been playing since launch and still haven’t touched those characters. Goes to show how big of a roster we got. I’ve been playing Peni Parker and Rocket Raccoon the most. Everyone is picking DPS so I figure trying be characters that can actually make a team win more
 
Crazy I've been playing since launch and still haven't touched those characters. Goes to show how big of a roster we got. I've been playing Peni Parker and Rocket Raccoon the most. Everyone is picking DPS so I figure trying be characters that can actually make a team win more
I’ve seen Parker but never the raccoon. On European servers, Psylockes are everywhere it seems. I’m of similar mind and like to play off-meta.
 
Game is fun in a chill casual room, but lol at being on a team where people get super butthurt that you don't pick who they want you to pick even if the team is doing well.
 
