I was about to make a thread on this tonight. Glad to see someone beat me to it.
Really enjoying it so far. I see myself having it installed on my PS5 for a long time and doing dailies on it for 30 minutes or so a few times a week.
I really dig the presentation and art style. The Chinese have proven to be very competent with character design. They do a bunch of gacha games as well and one of the major draw to those are the interesting character designs. Glad to see that they nailed it here once again. Concord failed in that area very badly.
I like the amount of characters it offers at launch. I think it is 33? Anyway, it's quite a lot for something in its first week. I'm also impressed this game had over 400k players within hours of its launch and no issues at all. You don't see that a lot.
Only flaws so far are that some characters move incredibly slow and there could be more villains to balance the roster out. We need to get Carnage, Thanos, Ultron, Juggernaut, Kraven, Dr. Octopus, etc.
For a free to play game it's about as good as you're gonna get. Dropped 20 dollars to get a skin already and will do so periodically if I keep playing.
Asmon has a new video of commentary on Marvel design comparisons; short of it is how well Rivals did and avoided design mistakes of 2020's Avengers. Stamped: (Lol @ 6m 12s)
Crazy I’ve been playing since launch and still haven’t touched those characters. Goes to show how big of a roster we got. I’ve been playing Peni Parker and Rocket Raccoon the most. Everyone is picking DPS so I figure trying be characters that can actually make a team win moreBeen maining Black Widow, enjoying the sniper play but would like a better relocate mechanic or larger stam pool in escape. I struggle against good Psylockes and then anyone good or bad who plays that shark char – my goodness is that dude's projectile spam annoying. I see Wolverines on occasion and he's a menace in CQ, obviously, but without knowing more seems button mash.
I've seen Parker but never the raccoon. On European servers, Psylockes are everywhere it seems. I'm of similar mind and like to play off-meta.