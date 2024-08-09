Martin Tubura vs Sergey Spivacks is high level HW MMA…

Both guys are very well rounded and move well for such big guys…



UFC HW division gets a bad rap as being weak at the moment but it is in fact on the way up.



This is not a slugfest between two big brawlers like Blaydes vs Aspinall, these two are very technical and very capable of submissions.



Also, both do have the ability to win via strikes.



Very pumped for this main event and the winner will no doubt be next in line to challenge for a title soon.