Martin Tubura vs Sergey Spivacks is high level HW MMA…

Both guys are very well rounded and move well for such big guys…

UFC HW division gets a bad rap as being weak at the moment but it is in fact on the way up.

This is not a slugfest between two big brawlers like Blaydes vs Aspinall, these two are very technical and very capable of submissions.

Also, both do have the ability to win via strikes.

Very pumped for this main event and the winner will no doubt be next in line to challenge for a title soon.
 
Battle of the gatekeepers. Whoever wins will lose to the next real contender they fight.
 
M4R5 said:
Battle of the gatekeepers. Whoever wins will lose to the next real contender they fight.
Whatever man…care to elaborate or explain your logic?

Didn’t think so…
 
the winner will no doubt be next in line to challenge for a title soon.

Tom alone will be lucky to get a TS in 2025 - forget about these dudes until 2026+ <lol>
 
Seeing Tybura's physique and endurance.
Really hammers home how far sports nutrition has come in the past 20 years
 
Spivac looks like he’s straight out of a bell tower in Transylvania. He makes that guy from the boonies look like Cindy Crawford.
 
mister piscadinha said:
THE LHW division needs to end, cant have a good HW division when all the 220-230 guys are cutting to fight at 205
Aint no LHW beatin TOM ASPINALL

The fuck you think Jones is duckin him for?
 
