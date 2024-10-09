Rumored Martin Bakole v Agit Kabayel

@red
Dec 19, 2001
Rumoured that this fight is being set up as a final eliminator for the IBF title

Great news for boxing if it happens, not so great for Kabayel though

Good to see people like Bakole are getting some recognition and a shot, he is one of the most media unfriendly boxers ive ever seen(even worse than Joe Joyce and DDD), and while the face offs may not have a lot of fireworks, a fight between Bakole and Dubious would be dynamite
 
