treelo
//Do something here
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 8,722
- Reaction score
- 3,187
Rumoured that this fight is being set up as a final eliminator for the IBF title
Great news for boxing if it happens, not so great for Kabayel though
Good to see people like Bakole are getting some recognition and a shot, he is one of the most media unfriendly boxers ive ever seen(even worse than Joe Joyce and DDD), and while the face offs may not have a lot of fireworks, a fight between Bakole and Dubious would be dynamite
Great news for boxing if it happens, not so great for Kabayel though
Good to see people like Bakole are getting some recognition and a shot, he is one of the most media unfriendly boxers ive ever seen(even worse than Joe Joyce and DDD), and while the face offs may not have a lot of fireworks, a fight between Bakole and Dubious would be dynamite