Marrí Hübner: Road to the Pros

Hey, guys!



I'll be using this thread to share the journey of my fighter Marilia Hübner towards professional boxing. As some of you know I've been training Marilia since 2015, firstly as a Muay Thai fighter (ammy & pro) where she was one of the top females in the state, and then after 2022 as an olympic boxer, where we managed to get 2 state titles, a couple gold medals in nation wide tournaments and 2 podiums at the nationals.



We didn't need much thought to decide that the time has come to try our (hers lol) hands at the pros. At 35 years of age even if she managed to capture gold at the nationals that spot at the national team would elude her.



When it happens it will also my debut as a professional boxing trainer/cornerman. I cornered my fair share of professional Muay Thai and MMA fighters, but boxing just seems like a whole other level, so I'm very excited about it.



In march I've moved from Brasil to Costa Rica, as I was invited to be the muay thai and boxing trainer at a martial Arts/surf themed resort Jungles Edge in Playa Nosara. Marilia finally arrived here a week ago and we've been slowly adjusting some things before we go on tour looking for sparring throughout the country.



These are some sneak peek clips of how she looks after almost two months without training doing what she needed to do before flying here (I'm sorry about the fast pace of the editing, you know how it goes with social media):







That's it! Hope you enjoy the ride with us, peace y'all