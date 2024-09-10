Marrí Hübner: Road to the Pros

Hey, guys!

I'll be using this thread to share the journey of my fighter Marilia Hübner towards professional boxing. As some of you know I've been training Marilia since 2015, firstly as a Muay Thai fighter (ammy & pro) where she was one of the top females in the state, and then after 2022 as an olympic boxer, where we managed to get 2 state titles, a couple gold medals in nation wide tournaments and 2 podiums at the nationals.

We didn't need much thought to decide that the time has come to try our (hers lol) hands at the pros. At 35 years of age even if she managed to capture gold at the nationals that spot at the national team would elude her.

When it happens it will also my debut as a professional boxing trainer/cornerman. I cornered my fair share of professional Muay Thai and MMA fighters, but boxing just seems like a whole other level, so I'm very excited about it.

In march I've moved from Brasil to Costa Rica, as I was invited to be the muay thai and boxing trainer at a martial Arts/surf themed resort Jungles Edge in Playa Nosara. Marilia finally arrived here a week ago and we've been slowly adjusting some things before we go on tour looking for sparring throughout the country.

These are some sneak peek clips of how she looks after almost two months without training doing what she needed to do before flying here (I'm sorry about the fast pace of the editing, you know how it goes with social media):



That's it! Hope you enjoy the ride with us, peace y'all
 
Nice movement from Marri. I also noticed her arms are really freaking long. Definitely will have a reach advantage. I have short t-rex arms which sucks for boxing lol.

I'm just curious about both her's and your decision to transition to boxing instead of sticking with Muay Thai. Personally, I just fell in love with boxing and no other martial arts really did it for me after. I wonder what makes other people want to try other sports.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Congrats man, talk about a dream gig
So far, so good! Been meeting a lot of cool people from all over the world, both fighters and enthusiasts, and this town is gorgeous
pugilistico said:
Nice movement from Marri. I also noticed her arms are really freaking long. Definitely will have a reach advantage. I have short t-rex arms which sucks for boxing lol.

I'm just curious about both her's and your decision to transition to boxing instead of sticking with Muay Thai. Personally, I just fell in love with boxing and no other martial arts really did it for me after. I wonder what makes other people want to try other sports.
yes lol and she's always making fun of me because my arms are "shortened".

We always trained boxing on the side when we were fighting Muay Thai, but the main reason not getting fights. There were no Muay Thai females at her weight class in our state and travelling is expensive. She was training hard, getting hurt, and never fighting. So we looked first at kickboxing, but unsurprisingly there were no fights there either. So we gave boxing a shot. It was funny, because at first she was like "I don't have any desire to box" but after she wrecked the state champ in a regional tourney she was invited to make the state team for the nationals so things kind of changed haha

Also during her Muay Thai career she was fighting twice a year, then at the nationals she fought 3 times in a week. It was really easy to make the decision. She already have more boxing fights than Muay Thai/Kickboxing fights now.
 
Those gyms in tropical countries that are partially outside are so cool. You guys don't know how luck you are lol
 
