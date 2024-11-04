Marlon Vera's Eye?

Streeter said: Doesnt look like surfers eye but it is weird his one eye is shaped like an hour glass Click to expand...

CORRECT!Some cases from an images search:And the real question you're probably asking -- does this impair his vision or ability to strike? The answer is yes, it could impair his depth perception, but if Bullet Sharapov and Bisping were okay with one eye he won't have an issue.This is, incidentally, insane -- I remember when I had Lasik in just one eye and had to delay the other for a few months. I was bumping into shit and poking myself in the face everytime I tried to use a fork, but these guys are something else.The other thing is that it could spread if he continues to get sun exposure or whatever caused the irritation in the first place (eye pokes come to mind). First step is he should just wear a hat and sunglasses when he's outside training. Really bad cases end up having to get resected.It's basically the eyeball trying to heal and protect itself from chronic trauma, but its gone out of control.The eye shaped like an hour glass, or keyhole deformity is a congenital deformity known as a coloboma. That's not what he has.