Dude's lawyers need to stop taking advantage of him. He must be running up a humongous legal tab at this point.
How many does he have? Or has filed, if its the same thing, him claiming the UFC/Dana did him wrong for UFC 200, where he didnt care if Lesnar was on roids, before losing of course, then he actually did.
Not "another" lawsuit, its the same and only lawsuit.
A few years back several of his claims were dismissed in District Court in Nevada. Then the Ninth Circuit (read: higher court) reversed that decision in favor of Hunt, and said it can proceed.
Now, kicked back to federal District court in Nevada, the remaining claims were dismissed in summary judgement.
If you want to know how hard it is to sue the UFC, this lawsuit took 5 years, never saw a jury and the venue is always going to be their backyard where they enjoy extraordinary influence.
My bad, the American legal system is confusing.

And it is exactly like that for a reason so that the common person doesn't know how bad they're continuously getting fucked over.
Man following mma is so fucked up sometimes. So many negative outcomes. I get what it is I'm watching, but I'll be real with you I never thought I'd see so many of these guys just deteriorate in real time like this.