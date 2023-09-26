Not "another" lawsuit, its the same and only lawsuit.



A few years back several of his claims were dismissed in District Court in Nevada. Then the Ninth Circuit (read: higher court) reversed that decision in favor of Hunt, and said it can proceed.



Now, kicked back to federal District court in Nevada, the remaining claims were dismissed in summary judgement.



If you want to know how hard it is to sue the UFC, this lawsuit took 5 years, never saw a jury and the venue is always going to be their backyard where they enjoy extraordinary influence.