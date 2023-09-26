News Mark Hunt loses another lawsuit against the UFC

c45f64a19c33f1fb72206029a54570d2.jpg
 
Must have been one of the paid off Soros appointed judges. Which is kinda ironic as they always side with the minority thugs, but this time they chose the rich white thug over the minority getting thugged out.
 
Maybe he lost so much money in lawyers over the time that it was impossible for him to just let go, like a gambler that keeps on losing, hoping to win back his initial sum, and ends up ruined.
Mark, you've got a lawyer addiction.
 
Not "another" lawsuit, its the same and only lawsuit.

A few years back several of his claims were dismissed in District Court in Nevada. Then the Ninth Circuit (read: higher court) reversed that decision in favor of Hunt, and said it can proceed.

Now, kicked back to federal District court in Nevada, the remaining claims were dismissed in summary judgement.

If you want to know how hard it is to sue the UFC, this lawsuit took 5 years, never saw a jury and the venue is always going to be their backyard where they enjoy extraordinary influence.
 
rjmbrd said:
Not "another" lawsuit, its the same and only lawsuit.

A few years back several of his claims were dismissed in District Court in Nevada. Then the Ninth Circuit (read: higher court) reversed that decision in favor of Hunt, and said it can proceed.

Now, kicked back to federal District court in Nevada, the remaining claims were dismissed in summary judgement.

If you want to know how hard it is to sue the UFC, this lawsuit took 5 years, never saw a jury and the venue is always going to be their backyard where they enjoy extraordinary influence.
Click to expand...

My bad, the American legal system is confusing.
 
Man following mma is so fucked up sometimes. So many negative outcomes. I get what it is I'm watching, but I'll be real with you I never thought I'd see so many of these guys just deteriorate in real time like this.
 
Mike said:
Man following mma is so fucked up sometimes. So many negative outcomes. I get what it is I'm watching, but I'll be real with you I never thought I'd see so many of these guys just deteriorate in real time like this.
Click to expand...

It sucks that big corporations and powerful people like Dana basically have immunity from the justice system. Meanwhile you or I would get thrown in the slammer for parking tickets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,742
Messages
56,279,718
Members
175,145
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top