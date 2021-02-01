Marilyn Manson the current #metoo

'I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer': Disturbing 2009 Marilyn Manson interview resurfaces in which he talks about relationship with Evan Rachel Wood - as she and four others accuse him of abuse

On Monday, Evan Rachel Wood and four other women accused Marilyn Manson of a variety of abuse

The five women released statements on Instagram at the same time describing their experiences with him

Wood, who stars in Westworld, is the most well-known - she was engaged to Manson in 2010 for 7 months

The pair went public with their relationship in 2007 when he was 20 and he was 36

They split and reconciled several times - during one of those breaks in 2009, he was interviewed about her

He said he fantasized 'daily' about 'smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer' as part of that interview

He also described cutting himself with a razor blade 158 times to show her 'how much pain she caused'

In November last year, the remarks resurfaced and his reps played them down as 'theatrical'

He has not responded to any of the new allegations made on Monday

Evan Rachel Wood's started now. Never going to say it's okay. But he was MM FFS, I thought that was part of why a woman would be with him in the first place...if indeed they're into that and indeed it happened. I'm not saying she asked for is like some of you semis on here say about 15 year old girls, this is actually a bit of a case of "what did she expect??"See what happens, Twiggy Ramirez's rape allegations got brushed under the carpet tout suite, see if this is going to be the same.