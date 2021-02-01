  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Marilyn Manson the current #metoo

Evan Rachel Wood's started now. Never going to say it's okay. But he was MM FFS, I thought that was part of why a woman would be with him in the first place...if indeed they're into that and indeed it happened. I'm not saying she asked for is like some of you semi :eek::eek::eek::eek:s on here say about 15 year old girls, this is actually a bit of a case of "what did she expect??"

See what happens, Twiggy Ramirez's rape allegations got brushed under the carpet tout suite, see if this is going to be the same.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowb...ing-Evan-Rachel-Woods-skull-sledgehammer.html

'I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer': Disturbing 2009 Marilyn Manson interview resurfaces in which he talks about relationship with Evan Rachel Wood - as she and four others accuse him of abuse
  • On Monday, Evan Rachel Wood and four other women accused Marilyn Manson of a variety of abuse
  • The five women released statements on Instagram at the same time describing their experiences with him
  • Wood, who stars in Westworld, is the most well-known - she was engaged to Manson in 2010 for 7 months
  • The pair went public with their relationship in 2007 when he was 20 and he was 36
  • They split and reconciled several times - during one of those breaks in 2009, he was interviewed about her
  • He said he fantasized 'daily' about 'smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer' as part of that interview
  • He also described cutting himself with a razor blade 158 times to show her 'how much pain she caused'
  • In November last year, the remarks resurfaced and his reps played them down as 'theatrical'
  • He has not responded to any of the new allegations made on Monday
 
I'm not saying she asked for is like some of you semi :eek::eek::eek::eek:s on here say about 15 year old girls, this is actually a bit of a case of "what did she expect??"
This is victim blaming though bud.

And you're trying to say because the guy performs his weirdo, goth act and cuts himself that his girlfriends should expect he will rape and beat them and then not be surprised?

Cuffs...c'mon. Do better.
 
I believe this one, but also believe that they were playing with fire for even entering a relationship with what is clearly a very unusual man indeed.
 
"Disturbing Marilyn Manson interview resurfaces" Give me a fucking break. The guy's whole career is about being disturbing and pushing buttons.

It'd be more challenging to find a Marilyn Manson interview where he doesn't say something fucked up. There was a music awards red carpet interview where the first words out of his mouth were that "women have three holes between their legs."

What did she expect, indeed.

Daily Mail is a garbage tabloid anyway.
 
"Disturbing Marilyn Manson interview resurfaces" Give me a fucking break. The guy's whole career is about being disturbing and pushing buttons.

It'd be more challenging to find a Marilyn Manson interview where he doesn't say something fucked up. There was a music awards red carpet interview where the first words out of his mouth was that "women have three holes between their legs."

What did she expect, indeed.

Daily Mail is a garbage tabloid anyway.
Woah
04d49497f34f69e97df93dfa2ba65c5f.gif
 
What's messed up is Manson fired his longtime Bandmate of like 20 years Twiggy Ramirez over Metoo accusations now they are coming for him.

I knew when he did it (having been a longtime fan) if Twiggy has some Metoos Manson is gonna have 10x more come out (Twiggy was pretty mild compared to Manson).

I wish he would have stood by his friends side, I hope Manson cancels himself now if he wants to be fair.

Well not really Manson is Manson and women knew what they were getting into.
 
Evan Rachel Wood's started now. Never going to say it's okay. But he was MM FFS, I thought that was part of why a woman would be with him in the first place...if indeed they're into that and indeed it happened. I'm not saying she asked for is like some of you semi :eek::eek::eek::eek:s on here say about 15 year old girls, this is actually a bit of a case of "what did she expect??"

See what happens, Twiggy Ramirez's rape allegations got brushed under the carpet tout suite, see if this is going to be the same.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowb...ing-Evan-Rachel-Woods-skull-sledgehammer.html

Yeah I'm not sure why this is news. It's been pretty common knowledge that years ago when she gave a domestic abuse statement, she brought up some anonymous relationship that had a timeline matching her relationship with Manson.

He seems like a pretty destructive dude. I can believe it. Good look #Meetoo'ing that fucking guy lol
 
What's messed up is Manson fired his longtime Bandmate of like 20 years Twiggy Ramirez over Metoo accusations now they are coming for him.

I knew when he did it (having been a longtime fan) if Twiggy has some Metoos Manson is gonna have 10x more come out (Twiggy was pretty mild compared to Manson).

I wish he would have stood by his friends side, I hope Manson cancels himself now if he wants to be fair.

Well not really Manson is Manson and women knew what they were getting into.
It's that 'hiding in plain sight' thing isn't it. Make a public point of 'cancelling' your mate so the angry mob never comes for you.
 
'I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer': Disturbing 2009 Marilyn Manson interview resurfaces in which he talks about relationship with Evan Rachel Wood - as she and four others accuse him of abuse
After the mud she slung at Kobe Bryant's not-even-cold corpse, I don't blame him. Sorry.

Don't @ me.
 
