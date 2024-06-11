Tybura wins.
Tybura is very good. He's way, waaaay better than Sherdog seems to think he is. He only loses to the top guys and Spivak ain't that. Spivak on the other hand kinda sucks.
I mean Sherdog also thought Tai Tuivasa was going to blast right through Tybura and I told you all then it wasn't happening.
He definitely doesn't suck. He just isn't that dynamic or dangerous compared to the truly top heavyweights in the division.With all hespect Tuivasa sucks too. I dont mind Tybura. I been watching him since be was in M-1 but he also kind of sucks. Hespectfully.