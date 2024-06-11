  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac 2 set for August 10th

Who wins?

Spivac should embrace his receding hairline for this one imo
 
svmr_db said:
Yeesh, I could see this coming with the lack of options at heavyweight.

Bit of a shame, really.

Spivac is worth way more going forward than Tybura, in my opinion, even if neither are elite.
 
Tybura wins.

Tybura is very good. He's way, waaaay better than Sherdog seems to think he is. He only loses to the top guys and Spivak ain't that. Spivak on the other hand kinda sucks.

I mean Sherdog also thought Tai Tuivasa was going to blast right through Tybura and I told you all then it wasn't happening.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Tybura wins.

Tybura is very good. He's way, waaaay better than Sherdog seems to think he is. He only loses to the top guys and Spivak ain't that. Spivak on the other hand kinda sucks.

I mean Sherdog also thought Tai Tuivasa was going to blast right through Tybura and I told you all then it wasn't happening.
With all hespect Tuivasa sucks too. I dont mind Tybura. I been watching him since be was in M-1 but he also kind of sucks. Hespectfully.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
With all hespect Tuivasa sucks too. I dont mind Tybura. I been watching him since be was in M-1 but he also kind of sucks. Hespectfully.
He definitely doesn't suck. He just isn't that dynamic or dangerous compared to the truly top heavyweights in the division.

Hes very competent everywhere.

Good striker, good grappler, decent wrestler. Really good cardio for a HW. He's durable, has heart.

His issue is he doesn't have a ton of power or finishing ability on the feet, which is what people really want to see at HW.

He'll never be a threat for a belt, or even a real contender, but he's a very good, upper echelon HW that' talented enough to beat most fighters in the division.

Tai sucking shows just how low Sherdog rates Tybura, since he was heavily favoured to beat him on here.
 
