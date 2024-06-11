Ludwig von Mises said: With all hespect Tuivasa sucks too. I dont mind Tybura. I been watching him since be was in M-1 but he also kind of sucks. Hespectfully. Click to expand...

He definitely doesn't suck. He just isn't that dynamic or dangerous compared to the truly top heavyweights in the division.Hes very competent everywhere.Good striker, good grappler, decent wrestler. Really good cardio for a HW. He's durable, has heart.His issue is he doesn't have a ton of power or finishing ability on the feet, which is what people really want to see at HW.He'll never be a threat for a belt, or even a real contender, but he's a very good, upper echelon HW that' talented enough to beat most fighters in the division.Tai sucking shows just how low Sherdog rates Tybura, since he was heavily favoured to beat him on here.