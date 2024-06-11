Tybura wins.
Tybura is very good. He's way, waaaay better than Sherdog seems to think he is. He only loses to the top guys and Spivak ain't that. Spivak on the other hand kinda sucks.
I mean Sherdog also thought Tai Tuivasa was going to blast right through Tybura and I told you all then it wasn't happening.
He definitely doesn't suck. He just isn't that dynamic or dangerous compared to the truly top heavyweights in the division.With all hespect Tuivasa sucks too. I dont mind Tybura. I been watching him since be was in M-1 but he also kind of sucks. Hespectfully.
Yeesh, I could see this coming with the lack of options at heavyweight.
Bit of a shame, really.
Spivac is worth way more going forward than Tybura, in my opinion, even if neither are elite.
Spivac should embrace his receding hairline for this one imo
Avenging a loss makes sense. I support the match making where Spivac is ahead but Tybura beat him in the past so they throw down again. Finally a good HW fight again.
Hes very competent everywhere.
Good striker, good grappler, decent wrestler. Really good cardio for a HW. He's durable, has heart.
His issue is he doesn't have a ton of power or finishing ability on the feet, which is what people really want to see at HW.
He'll never be a threat for a belt, or even a real contender, but he's a very good, upper echelon HW that' talented enough to beat most fighters in the division.
Tai sucking shows just how low Sherdog rates Tybura, since he was heavily favoured to beat him on here.
The UFC can't pick all fights. They both accepted it. Gane got better things to do. Tom offered him a shot. Why not if it works we're having it.A few things work against it, IMO.
Tybura is not only ranked above Spivac, but also coming off a win. He should be looking up the rankings. I didn't mind him facing Gane in a main event in Paris, because he'll almost certainly lose, and Gane will gain credibility for beating a wrestler.
Spivac is ranked below Tybura, and is coming off a loss. I think he should be facing like Jairzinho, or someone fresh to the rankings like Waldo Cortes-Acosta. We're much more likely to get a finish. I like Spivac, but he either dominates or looks lost at sea, which is kinda fun from a matchmaking perspective.
But eh.
Whatever.
I'll watch it when it rolls round, I just don't think it's the right fight, the right time, or the right circumstances.
Yes a good HW fight. Can't be 70% starvation fights per card. I need some HW fights.Well, finally! The rematch everyone has been demanding!
The UFC can't pick all fights. They both accepted it. Gane got better things to do. Tom offered him a shot. Why not if it works we're having it.