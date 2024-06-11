News Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac 2 set as main event on August 10th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    43
Spivac should embrace his receding hairline for this one imo
 
Tybura wins.

Tybura is very good. He's way, waaaay better than Sherdog seems to think he is. He only loses to the top guys and Spivak ain't that. Spivak on the other hand kinda sucks.

I mean Sherdog also thought Tai Tuivasa was going to blast right through Tybura and I told you all then it wasn't happening.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Tybura wins.

Tybura is very good. He's way, waaaay better than Sherdog seems to think he is. He only loses to the top guys and Spivak ain't that. Spivak on the other hand kinda sucks.

I mean Sherdog also thought Tai Tuivasa was going to blast right through Tybura and I told you all then it wasn't happening.
Click to expand...

With all hespect Tuivasa sucks too. I dont mind Tybura. I been watching him since he was in M-1 but he also kind of sucks. Hespectfully.
 
Last edited:
Ludwig von Mises said:
With all hespect Tuivasa sucks too. I dont mind Tybura. I been watching him since be was in M-1 but he also kind of sucks. Hespectfully.
Click to expand...
He definitely doesn't suck. He just isn't that dynamic or dangerous compared to the truly top heavyweights in the division.

Hes very competent everywhere.

Good striker, good grappler, decent wrestler. Really good cardio for a HW. He's durable, has heart.

His issue is he doesn't have a ton of power or finishing ability on the feet, which is what people really want to see at HW.

He'll never be a threat for a belt, or even a real contender, but he's a very good, upper echelon HW that' talented enough to beat most fighters in the division.

Tai sucking shows just how low Sherdog rates Tybura, since he was heavily favoured to beat him on here.
 
Siver! said:
Yeesh, I could see this coming with the lack of options at heavyweight.

Bit of a shame, really.

Spivac is worth way more going forward than Tybura, in my opinion, even if neither are elite.
Click to expand...

Avenging a loss makes sense. I support the match making where Spivac is ahead but Tybura beat him in the past so they throw down again. Finally a good HW fight again.

Thesnake101 said:
Spivac should embrace his receding hairline for this one imo
Click to expand...

What's with Marcyns haircut here. Give me the 2/3 or what is this called.
 
Trabaho said:
Avenging a loss makes sense. I support the match making where Spivac is ahead but Tybura beat him in the past so they throw down again. Finally a good HW fight again.
Click to expand...

A few things work against it, IMO.

Tybura is not only ranked above Spivac, but also coming off a win. He should be looking up the rankings. I didn't mind him facing Gane in a main event in Paris, because he'll almost certainly lose, and Gane will gain credibility for beating a wrestler.
Spivac is ranked below Tybura, and is coming off a loss. I think he should be facing like Jairzinho, or someone fresh to the rankings like Waldo Cortes-Acosta. We're much more likely to get a finish. I like Spivac, but he either dominates or looks lost at sea, which is kinda fun from a matchmaking perspective.

But eh.

Whatever.

I'll watch it when it rolls round, I just don't think it's the right fight, the right time, or the right circumstances.
 
Can’t see any way this disappoints.
 
OldBoy91 said:
He definitely doesn't suck. He just isn't that dynamic or dangerous compared to the truly top heavyweights in the division.

Hes very competent everywhere.

Good striker, good grappler, decent wrestler. Really good cardio for a HW. He's durable, has heart.

His issue is he doesn't have a ton of power or finishing ability on the feet, which is what people really want to see at HW.

He'll never be a threat for a belt, or even a real contender, but he's a very good, upper echelon HW that' talented enough to beat most fighters in the division.

Tai sucking shows just how low Sherdog rates Tybura, since he was heavily favoured to beat him on here.
Click to expand...

Fair enough brather. I hespect of you.
 
Siver! said:
A few things work against it, IMO.

Tybura is not only ranked above Spivac, but also coming off a win. He should be looking up the rankings. I didn't mind him facing Gane in a main event in Paris, because he'll almost certainly lose, and Gane will gain credibility for beating a wrestler.
Spivac is ranked below Tybura, and is coming off a loss. I think he should be facing like Jairzinho, or someone fresh to the rankings like Waldo Cortes-Acosta. We're much more likely to get a finish. I like Spivac, but he either dominates or looks lost at sea, which is kinda fun from a matchmaking perspective.

But eh.

Whatever.

I'll watch it when it rolls round, I just don't think it's the right fight, the right time, or the right circumstances.
Click to expand...
The UFC can't pick all fights. They both accepted it. Gane got better things to do. Tom offered him a shot. Why not if it works we're having it.
 
Trabaho said:
The UFC can't pick all fights. They both accepted it. Gane got better things to do. Tom offered him a shot. Why not if it works we're having it.
Click to expand...

Sure.

"It is what it is".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 97: 3.16 9:30pm ET Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura
Replies
1
Views
281
kimocomplex
kimocomplex

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,928
Messages
55,867,852
Members
174,970
Latest member
RJJFan

Share this page

Back
Top