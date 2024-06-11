A few things work against it, IMO.



Tybura is not only ranked above Spivac, but also coming off a win. He should be looking up the rankings. I didn't mind him facing Gane in a main event in Paris, because he'll almost certainly lose, and Gane will gain credibility for beating a wrestler.

Spivac is ranked below Tybura, and is coming off a loss. I think he should be facing like Jairzinho, or someone fresh to the rankings like Waldo Cortes-Acosta. We're much more likely to get a finish. I like Spivac, but he either dominates or looks lost at sea, which is kinda fun from a matchmaking perspective.



But eh.



Whatever.



I'll watch it when it rolls round, I just don't think it's the right fight, the right time, or the right circumstances.