Manhunter vs Red Dragon

Manhunter vs Red Dragon!

Guestx

Guest
Just got done watching Manhunter and Red Dragon back-to-back. It was my first time watching Manhunter; I had seen Red Dragon a few times before, though the last time was several years ago.

For anyone who doesn't know, both films are adaptations of the same book, Thomas Harris's Red Dragon:


7636625.jpg



It's really interesting to watch them together because, even though they essentially tell the same story, they do it in such different ways that it shows just how much these really are two very different films.

Manhunter, which was directed by Michael Mann for anyone who happens to be unaware of that fact, feels stylish in the way that Michael Mann's films often do, with an emphasis on modern architecture, a contemporary soundtrack, and characters who are too cool for school. But it also feels stripped down, simplifies the story, and almost feels like an independent film in a lot of ways.

Red Dragon, directed by Brett Ratner, feels more like a straightforward Hollywood film, but I don't really mean that in a bad way. It feels much bigger budgeted than Manhunter does, features a more prestigious cast, opts for a classical score rather than a cutting edge soundtrack, and chooses to go deeper in to nearly every aspect of the story. And while I enjoyed both films, I think it's this "going deeper" that helps to push Red Dragon above Manhunter for me, as the film does a better job of exploring Francis Dolarhyde's traumatic childhood and his relationship with Reba, and better explains Dolarhyde's idea of transformation. The Lecter character also gets much more screentime in Red Dragon than he does in Manhunter as well.

Then we have the casting for Red Dragon and, while Manhunter also features a great cast, I think that Edward Norton, Anthony Hopkins, Harvey Keitel, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Emily Watson and Ralph Fiennes is an untouchable lineup. We could argue who does a better job as Will Graham--Norton or Petersen--or a better job as Lecter--Hopkins or Cox--but I think that Fiennes really steals the show and, while Tom Noonan was sufficiently creepy, Fiennes brings Dolarhyde to life in a way that is equal parts terrifying and sympathetic, and the guy just has a ton of screen presence.


600px-Red_Dragon_Mossberg.JPG



Both films are very good though, and I would recommend both. Mann of course is a bad ass and Ratner proves here that, at his best, he's not really the hack director that he's often accused of being.

But enough of my opinion. What do you guys think? Manhunter vs Red Dragon: Who wins and why?
 
If you just watched them back to back, I hope you picked up on how much more the actors did with the lines in Red Dragon. They had the benefit of going second, but they made the most of it. Edward Norton especially added a lot to his scenes, though (in his defense) Manhunter was quite early in William Petersen's career.

And if you liked the Ralph Fiennes stuff that made the final cut, then you'll love this...

 
BisexualMMA said:
If you just watched them back to back, I hope you picked up on how much more the actors did with the lines in Red Dragon. They had the benefit of going second, but they made the most of it. Edward Norton especially added a lot to his scenes, though (in his defense) Manhunter was quite early in William Petersen's career.
Yeah, I did. I'm surprised you single out Norton instead of Fiennes though.

Like you say, the Red Dragon team had the benefit of going second, but Fiennes seemed to breathe so much more life into the Dolarhyde character than Noonan did on every level, in my opinion. Set side-by-side, to me Noonan looks like a cheap knock-off. Noonan is the RobertCop 2 to Fiennes' RoboCop.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
Yeah, I did. I'm surprised you single out Norton instead of Fiennes though.

Like you say, the Red Dragon team had the benefit of going second, but Fiennes seemed to breathe so much more life into the Dolarhyde character than Noonan did on ever level, in my opinion. Set side-by-side, to me Noonan looks like a cheap knock-off. Noonan is the RobertCop 2 to Fiennes' RoboCop.
Fiennes was great, but you can play the Norton vs Petersen scenes against each other line for line and it's like a master class from Norton.

Funny you call Noonan the Robertcop 2, since he was the villain in Robocop 2.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Fiennes was great, but you can play the Norton vs Petersen scenes against each other line for line and it's like a master class from Norton.

Funny you call Noonan the Robertcop 2, since he was the villain in Robocop 2.
Since you bring up Petersen's career, I wonder why Hollywood decided to phase him out as a leading man. He had To Live and Die in LA and Manhunter in quick succession but immediately after that the roles seemed to start getting smaller and less prestigious and, as we know, he ultimately ended up finishing out his career on CSI.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
Since you bring up Petersen's career, I wonder why Hollywood decided to phase him out as a leading man. He had To Live and Die in LA and Manhunter in quick succession but immediately after that the roles seemed to start getting smaller and less prestigious and, as we know, he ultimately ended up finishing out his career on CSI.
To be honest, I wasn't impressed with his performances in either To Live and Die in LA or Manhunter. I thought they mostly showed his limitations and how he had been given the ball a little too early in his career. I think his acting improved substantially over the next few years.
 
BisexualMMA said:
To be honest, I wasn't impressed with his performances in either To Live and Die in LA or Manhunter. I thought they mostly showed his limitations and how he had been given the ball a little too early in his career. I think his acting improved substantially over the next few years.
I thought he did well in both films, at least well enough to let him headline another movie.

BTW, so in this battle of Manhunter vs Red Dragon it sounds like you're casting your vote for Red Dragon?
 
shadow_priest_x said:
I thought he did well in both films, at least well enough to let him headline another movie.

BTW, so in this battle of Manhunter vs Red Dragon it sounds like you're casting your vote for Red Dragon?
Yes, I prefer Red Dragon. I like Manhunter though.
 
shadow_priest_x said:
Let me ask you this, what do you think about Brett Ratner's reputation as a shitty director?
I think Red Dragon is easily his best movie. But I don't think he should really be one of the names people quickly blurt out when the topic of shitty directors comes up.
 
BisexualMMA said:
I think Red Dragon is easily his best movie. But I don't think he should really be one of the names people quickly blurt out when the topic of shitty directors comes up.
I'm also quite fond of The Family Man, and the first Rush Hour is good as well.
 
Manhunter by a million miles. Red Dragon felt like a pointless Hollywood remake of a foreign-film masterpiece that we see so often. Bigger budget, bigger stars, less heart.

Cox plays Hannibal like a true psycho not a marvel super villain.

I could see people not liking the 80s chic of Manhunter, but I loved it. Curiously this is exactly why I was never a big fan of Scarface.

Manhunter 9/10
Red Dragon 6.5/10
 
hqdefault.jpg


Manhunter

easily

great movie
far better than red dragon





 
Red Dragon is better. A lot can improve in 15 years, especially acting.
 
Manhunter was okay. Red Dragon was waaaay better.
 
Red Dragon via better cast.
 
Hannibal Lecter is by far my favorite fictional character of ALL fictional characters, be it novel, tv, films or whatever.

I have heard great things about Man Hunter, one of the reason why I keep resisting to watch it as well. Because part of me is afraid that Cox performance might surpass Sir Hopkins like some of the fans of the former film mentioned.

I know I will have to watch it someday. But til then, I will just rewatch Red Dragon for the 20th time and marvel at Sir Hopkins 10mins screentime.
 
