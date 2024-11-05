Elections Mandatory gun buyback

Kamala is looking like almost certainly our next President. She talked about mandatory gun buybacks and this is a great idea. We are a 1st world country but with 3rd world levels of gun crime. I think we should exempt hunting rifles but they must all be one shot guns and owners are required to register every year and have a maximum 3 bullets at home. The regustration fee must be very expensive so that only REAL hunters are willing to pay the amount. When it's not hunting season, the rifle must be stored at the local police precinct for safe keeping.


We've pretty much won the election already and we must strike while the iron is hot and do everything we can to make America safe again.
 
Agreed fam all u need is a good slap fi defend ur home mandem just too scared fi tro down wif di opps like a real man dun kno 💯🗣️💦📠

Try it next tayum fi real tho hit di invader wif a sick on 1 no measure technique ☝🏽🙅🏽📏 ting have bro sleepin' wake up inni di jail cell lmfaolll 👋🏽💥😴🚓🤕🤯
 
I hope she wins but I don't agree with gun buybacks or most gun control policies pushed by Dems. I like red flag laws but even those should be implemented at the state level IMO.
 
