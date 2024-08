filthybliss said: So He’s kind of shy. I don’t like him but that’s not really a thread or criticism worth making. Click to expand...

Oh GTFOH. Why are we excusing the intensely weird public behavior of someone based on their "shyness" when they've spent a career making a spectacle of themselves and are currently pursuing the 2nd highest political office in the Country? This dude does countless interviews and podcasts, he wants say over your everyday life, and mine, and especially my wife's and he openly declares so. There's nothing "shy" about him, he just has zero clue how to interact with people he considers beneath him