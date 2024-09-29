Man i respect the hell out of Bryan Battle

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
6,690
Reaction score
5,093
He comes off to me as tough and hard working as hell. I didn't expect him to win TUF, is fight with Petrosian was a real eye opener

He's an intense dude and seemed really passionate/proud. He's pretty hittable and seemed to want to brawl a lot last night but again. That tenacity and energy is admirable. Last two fights were just so damn memorable

He might not be the cleanest or most gifted fighter but he works his ass off, is improving and brings a unique pace
 
Always a blast to watch to be fair.

Added bonus that he decimated a French.
 
I like them a lot. I think you could have a really fun future as an awesome gatekeeper. Someone needs to replace Neil Magny.
 
Entertaining style, great cardio but got hit a bit too much imo by a less than stellar opponent
 
His only ufc loss is to Fakertinov (sp?) Whos also extremely mean. Hasn't been finished since his amateur debut. Poor dude doesn't even have a wiki page

They need to put him in EA UFC, write his wiki page and give him bigger fights. A personality and skillset like his needs to breathe and prosper
 
not a fan, it's like he has to do something stupid to celebrate every win

that said he's fun to watch, not a world beater but an enterteining fighter and yesterday i was rooting for him, glad he won.
 
ticho123 said:
Entertaining style, great cardio but got hit a bit too much imo by a less than stellar opponent
Click to expand...
I saw that too. More I thought about it I feel he welcomed it out of ego/excitement, but that could cost him one day
 
He looks and fights like Charles Oliveira in briefs. His style is prone to permanent brain damage.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
His only ufc loss is to Fakertinov (sp?) Whos also extremely mean. Hasn't been finished since his amateur debut. Poor dude doesn't even have a wiki page

They need to put him in EA UFC, write his wiki page and give him bigger fights. A personality and skillset like his needs to breathe and prosper
Click to expand...
He kinda got surprised by his wrestling I think. I would pick Battle by stoppage now
 
Tough guy, ate some serious shots and walked through them. Jousset can also take a beating. Sometimes when two tough guys with solid chins and questionable defense meet, you can just see their careers shortening as the fight goes on. Good stoppage by the ref. Battle flat out out struck and outlasted his opponent.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
He comes off to me as tough and hard working as hell. I didn't expect him to win TUF, is fight with Petrosian was a real eye opener

He's an intense dude and seemed really passionate/proud. He's pretty hittable and seemed to want to brawl a lot last night but again. That tenacity and energy is admirable. Last two fights were just so damn memorable

He might not be the cleanest or most gifted fighter but he works his ass off, is improving and brings a unique pace
Click to expand...
By petrosian I assume you mean Rinat?

Battle has proven himself to be the complete package. He's looked flawless on TUF and in the UFC other than the Rinat fight.
 
EndlessCritic said:
By petrosian I assume you mean Rinat?

Battle has proven himself to be the complete package. He's looked flawless on TUF and in the UFC other than the Rinat fight.
Click to expand...
I think he means that jacked grappler douche bag from Philly with the hammer and sickle tattoo.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
He comes off to me as tough and hard working as hell. I didn't expect him to win TUF, is fight with Petrosian was a real eye opener

He's an intense dude and seemed really passionate/proud. He's pretty hittable and seemed to want to brawl a lot last night but again. That tenacity and energy is admirable. Last two fights were just so damn memorable

He might not be the cleanest or most gifted fighter but he works his ass off, is improving and brings a unique pace
Click to expand...

I like watching him fight, and have even been rooting for him lately. . .

But a couple soft "red flags" for me are that he seems like a bit of a head case and/or insecure, and changed almost completely his personal between the last fight and now, which is weird to me any way you slice it. Playing thug tuff suddenly (lol when you're awkward and have a full back-tat of Dragonball) is preeetty cringe. I could see him doing well and getting even better, but I could also see him being unstable like Uriah Hall (boof, was hard being a fan of his).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,392
Messages
56,258,550
Members
175,134
Latest member
Red Lantern

Share this page

Back
Top