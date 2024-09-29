Man i respect the hell out of Bryan Battle

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 6,690
- Reaction score
- 5,093
He comes off to me as tough and hard working as hell. I didn't expect him to win TUF, is fight with Petrosian was a real eye opener
He's an intense dude and seemed really passionate/proud. He's pretty hittable and seemed to want to brawl a lot last night but again. That tenacity and energy is admirable. Last two fights were just so damn memorable
He might not be the cleanest or most gifted fighter but he works his ass off, is improving and brings a unique pace
He's an intense dude and seemed really passionate/proud. He's pretty hittable and seemed to want to brawl a lot last night but again. That tenacity and energy is admirable. Last two fights were just so damn memorable
He might not be the cleanest or most gifted fighter but he works his ass off, is improving and brings a unique pace