Man i respect the hell out of Bryan Battle

CroCopsLHK said: He comes off to me as tough and hard working as hell. I didn't expect him to win TUF, is fight with Petrosian was a real eye opener



He's an intense dude and seemed really passionate/proud. He's pretty hittable and seemed to want to brawl a lot last night but again. That tenacity and energy is admirable. Last two fights were just so damn memorable



He might not be the cleanest or most gifted fighter but he works his ass off, is improving and brings a unique pace Click to expand...

I like watching him fight, and have even been rooting for him lately. . .But a couple soft "red flags" for me are that he seems like a bit of a head case and/or insecure, and changed almost completely his personal between the last fight and now, which is weird to me any way you slice it. Playing thug tuff suddenly (lol when you're awkward and have a full back-tat of Dragonball) is preeetty cringe. I could see him doing well and getting even better, but I could also see him being unstable like Uriah Hall (boof, was hard being a fan of his).