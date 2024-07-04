Hotel death, Ben Crump representing family There is new information about a man's death after a fight with hotel security in downtown Milwaukee. FOX6 News has learned a well-known civil rights attorney is now getting involved.

Did not take that vulture long to contact the man's family. Apparently the guy was creating a disturbance inside the hotel and fought with security as they tried to escort him out. They restrained him until police arrived and he died as a result. At least one of the guards was a different race from the victim so I wouldn't be surprised if that angle is played. Supposedly he was having a "mental health crisis" which absolves him from wrongdoing I guess.