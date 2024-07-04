  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Man Dies Fighting Hotel Security, Ben Crump Already On Case

www.yahoo.com

Hotel death, Ben Crump representing family

There is new information about a man's death after a fight with hotel security in downtown Milwaukee. FOX6 News has learned a well-known civil rights attorney is now getting involved.
Did not take that vulture long to contact the man's family. Apparently the guy was creating a disturbance inside the hotel and fought with security as they tried to escort him out. They restrained him until police arrived and he died as a result. At least one of the guards was a different race from the victim so I wouldn't be surprised if that angle is played. Supposedly he was having a "mental health crisis" which absolves him from wrongdoing I guess.
 
Giles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday that the family first reached out to Crump on Monday. Giles said Crump's decision to represent the family came after he reviewed media accounts and other information provided by the family.

"It is deeply troubling that we have lost another Black man in an encounter with security personnel, raising serious concerns about the use of force, lack of accountability, and absence of mental health considerations," Crump said in a statement to media Wednesday. "The circumstances surrounding Dvontaye’s death outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel are disturbing and as described by a witness, reminiscent of the killing of George Floyd. Dvontaye’s family is now left searching for answers and justice in the face of this tragic loss."
 
