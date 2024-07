I really don't pity people that injure/dies in ways that are preventable by their own actions, especially stupid acts, even more so if they are adults.Couple of years ago in Malaysia, a lady was sentenced to jail because she hit 8 teenage cyclists in the weehours and they all dead from the accident. At first glance, people will think, wth, 8 deaths? It must be her fault. But as more details came out, people actually sympathised with her.Why? Because this is how the kids were riding their bicycles at 03:00 on the road.Took years of appeals and different judges before the lady was released from prison. The toll she must have, having killed 8 kids because she literally couldn't see or avoided the accident due to the acts of the kids themselves.