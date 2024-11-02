Making Cards Great Again - Better Fighters, Higher Stakes

The decline in card quality has been the talk of Sherdog for years, with the two of the most common criticisms being "I don't know half (or more) of the fighters on the card" and "this match has no stakes / is meaningless".



This problem, in my mind, is purely mathematical; driven by the irregularity in which ranked fighters complete in modern MMA (to the extent that a champion is praised as "highly active" for competing twice per year).



So what could be done?



1. Incentivise fighters to compete more regularly

I would contractualise a "fight frequency multiplier" on fighter salaries, whereby if they compete every 6 months (twice per year) they receive 20% more in take home pay per fight and if they compete every 4 months (thrice per year) they receive 50% more in take home pay per fight.



2. Expand the rankings so the consequences of wins/losses on the undercard are better understood

I would increase the number of ranked fighters to 25.



Assuming fighters across the UFC's 11 divisions are incentivised to compete 3 times per year, the composition of a 12 bout card for 40 weeks per year could be:

- 6 bout main card with all 12 fighters ranked in the top 15.

- 6 bout undercard with 8 fighters ranked between 15-25 and 4 fighters unranked (seeking to break into the rankings)



Contrast this to the next 5 cards, two of which are PPVs, and the uptick in quality is evident:

Fight Night 246: 14 bouts - 9 ranked fighters across 5 bouts

Fight Night 247: 13 bouts - 4 ranked fighters across 3 bouts

UFC 309: 11 bouts - 9 ranked fighters across 5 bouts

Fight Night 248: 14 bouts - 6 ranked fighters across 3 bouts

UFC 310: 11 bouts - 11 ranked fighters across 7 bouts



What are your thoughts? Would this be better?