Making a WMMA/WNBA Comparison Here

Ok , I’ll be the bad guy
So let me draw a comparison to a sport I know more about , in hockey there are realistically 6 teams that can win a world tournament Canada , USA ,Russia , Sweden Finland & Czech Republic.
So when you watch a women’s tournament involving those 6 teams it’s not bad , whenever they’ve tried to start a women’s league before they want 10 or 12 or 14 teams ,,,,, you don’t have enough high level girls to make 12 teams you have enough to make 6 , so now they’ve started a new league with 6 teams and it’s not bad , maybe the wnba doesn’t have enough players to have 12 teams , that’s part of why it’s pretty terrible.
To support my insane ramblings I would just like to point out the men’s nhl was 6 teams for the first 40 years
 
Elvis. said:
"it's pretty terrible"

Agree.
 
Pitier of Fools said:
WNBA players are generally better at basketball than WMMA fighters are at fighting.

Of course there are some very skilled female fighters, but speaking in generalities, the above statement is true.
That's one of the worst condemnations of WMMA that I've ever heard.
 
Pitier of Fools said:
WNBA players are generally better at basketball than WMMA fighters are at fighting.

Of course there are some very skilled female fighters, but speaking in generalities, the above statement is true.
WNBA players could whip me at basketball.

WMMA fighters could never whoop my ass.






I don't know if that is relative to the discussion or not.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
WNBA players could whip me at basketball.

WMMA fighters could never whoop my ass.






I don't know if that is relative to the discussion or not.
This either suggests:

- That you are a better fighter than you are a basketball player, or
- That WMMA is even worse than I thought.
 
Elvis. said:
In hockey the best women's national teams (Usa and Canada) lose bad when they play against u15 kids.
 
Pitier of Fools said:
WNBA players are generally better at basketball than WMMA fighters are at fighting.

Of course there are some very skilled female fighters, but speaking in generalities, the above statement is true.
Agreed. Talent is denser because there are a lot of girls that play basketball, and few that do combat sports.

I don't spend loads of time watching the WNBA, but there are 40% 3-point shooters in the WNBA; that video is 1 minute plucked out to make their game look bad in an exaggerated way. A video could also show them going back and forth hitting 3-pointers as that happens too.
 
joy2day said:
Agreed. Talent is denser because there are a lot of girls that play basketball, and few that do combat sports.

I don't spend loads of time watching the WNBA, but there are 40% 3-point shooters in the WNBA; that video is 1 minute plucked out to make their game look bad in an exaggerated way. A video could also show them going back and forth hitting 3-pointers as that happens too.
Yeah, you could cherrypick 1 minute of WMMA and do the same thing.

tenor.gif
 
Gabe said:
Invicta was really good for what it was worth. In the sense that women fighters had their spotlight while the men had theirs.
I liked Invicta because it gave people who enjoy WMMA an avenue to watch it... without me having to watching something I don't particularly care for.

Pitier of Fools said:
WNBA players are generally better at basketball than WMMA fighters are at fighting.

Of course there are some very skilled female fighters, but speaking in generalities, the above statement is true.
<mma4>

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
In hockey the best women's national teams (Usa and Canada) lose bad when they play against u15 kids.
That's because most of the 15 year olds boys are still bigger, faster, stronger and more skilled.

Don't get me wrong, of all the professional women's team sports, hockey is the only one I really like watching or look forward to, and the Canadian and American Olympic/world women's teams always turn into gritty, close games... there are rarely blowouts.

Two things I have always wanted to see Olympic hockey use the World Juniors teams instead of the pros (preferably), and to allow countries like Canada, the US, Sweden, Finland, Russia etc.. those countries that could ice an independent second team, should be allowed to do it.

The world juniors is always top quality hockey, and every 4th year would be like having two Juniors tournaments.
 
Leonard Haid said:
That's one of the worst condemnations of WMMA that I've ever heard.
And its 100% true. All the real women talent are all on only fans. Leaving the left overs for the wnba and then what may be left from that is what makes up wmma.
 
Pitier of Fools said:
Yeah, you could cherrypick 1 minute of WMMA and do the same thing.

tenor.gif
The point joy2day made about that is that cherrypicking presents a biased perspective, thus not representative of the whole, whether it's my WNBA video or your WMMA video above. The girl in the red (Alexis Davis) was at one point THE NUMBER TWO WMMA FLYWEIGHT IN THE UFC.
 
