Making a WMMA/WNBA Comparison Here

Gabe said: Invicta was really good for what it was worth. In the sense that women fighters had their spotlight while the men had theirs. Click to expand...

Pitier of Fools said: WNBA players are generally better at basketball than WMMA fighters are at fighting.



Of course there are some very skilled female fighters, but speaking in generalities, the above statement is true. Click to expand...

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said: In hockey the best women's national teams (Usa and Canada) lose bad when they play against u15 kids. Click to expand...

I liked Invicta because it gave people who enjoy WMMA an avenue to watch it... without me having to watching something I don't particularly care for.That's because most of the 15 year olds boys are still bigger, faster, stronger and more skilled.Don't get me wrong, of all the professional women's team sports, hockey is the only one I really like watching or look forward to, and the Canadian and American Olympic/world women's teams always turn into gritty, close games... there are rarely blowouts.Two things I have always wanted to see Olympic hockey use the World Juniors teams instead of the pros (preferably), and to allow countries like Canada, the US, Sweden, Finland, Russia etc.. those countries that could ice an independent second team, should be allowed to do it.The world juniors is always top quality hockey, and every 4th year would be like having two Juniors tournaments.