Making a WMMA/WNBA Comparison Here

Game 5 of the WNBA Finals
"it's pretty terrible"Ok , I’ll be the bad guy
So let me draw a comparison to a sport I know more about , in hockey there are realistically 6 teams that can win a world tournament Canada , USA ,Russia , Sweden Finland & Czech Republic.
So when you watch a women’s tournament involving those 6 teams it’s not bad , whenever they’ve tried to start a women’s league before they want 10 or 12 or 14 teams ,,,,, you don’t have enough high level girls to make 12 teams you have enough to make 6 , so now they’ve started a new league with 6 teams and it’s not bad , maybe the wnba doesn’t have enough players to have 12 teams , that’s part of why it’s pretty terrible.
To support my insane ramblings I would just like to point out the men’s nhl was 6 teams for the first 40 years
That's one of the worst condemnations of WMMA that I've ever heard.WNBA players are generally better at basketball than WMMA fighters are at fighting.
Of course there are some very skilled female fighters, but speaking in generalities, the above statement is true.
Invicta was really good for what it was worth. In the sense that women fighters had their spotlight while the men had theirs.
This either suggests:WNBA players could whip me at basketball.
WMMA fighters could never whoop my ass.
I don't know if that is relative to the discussion or not.
In hockey the best women's national teams (Usa and Canada) lose bad when they play against u15 kids.
Agreed. Talent is denser because there are a lot of girls that play basketball, and few that do combat sports.
Of course there are some very skilled female fighters, but speaking in generalities, the above statement is true.
Yeah, you could cherrypick 1 minute of WMMA and do the same thing.
I don't spend loads of time watching the WNBA, but there are 40% 3-point shooters in the WNBA; that video is 1 minute plucked out to make their game look bad in an exaggerated way. A video could also show them going back and forth hitting 3-pointers as that happens too.
That's because they're using a smaller ball.
Yeah, any size of ball takes a lot of skill to hit 40% from the free throw line. The lighter weight would actually throw my shot off.
And its 100% true. All the real women talent are all on only fans. Leaving the left overs for the wnba and then what may be left from that is what makes up wmma.That's one of the worst condemnations of WMMA that I've ever heard.
The point joy2day made about that is that cherrypicking presents a biased perspective, thus not representative of the whole, whether it's my WNBA video or your WMMA video above. The girl in the red (Alexis Davis) was at one point THE NUMBER TWO WMMA FLYWEIGHT IN THE UFC.Yeah, you could cherrypick 1 minute of WMMA and do the same thing.